Prayer breakfast, virtual service planned for MLK Day in McDowell

McDowell County will commemorate the life and legacy of civil rights leader Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. with a prayer breakfast and virtual service.

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID pandemic, Mount Zion AME Zion Church will return to an in-person celebration with the Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Prayer Breakfast. For the past two years, this event was held virtually via Zoom.

“We are excited to announce that we will return to an in-person celebration this year,” said Gloria Boyce, one of the organizers. “This is the 10th year that we have had this celebration.”

This event was started as an effort to “have our community come together to honor and recognize the accomplishments of Dr. King as well as bring us together in unity to help our town work toward a relationship of all citizens,” stated a news release. “It is our hope that this event will continue to grow and become a permanent event in this community that mirrors celebrations held in cities and towns across the country, as well as to support various causes in the community such as the Old Fort Mural Project and the NAACP Scholarship Fund at McDowell Tech, and others.”

This year’s celebration will be held on Saturday, Jan. 14 at 9 a.m. at the First Baptist Church of Marion’s Blanton Family Event Center, located at 99 N. Main St.

The theme for this year is “Together We Can Be The Dream - Why We Can’t Wait.”

The guest speaker will be Rev. Stephon Goode, a Marion native who is the pastor of Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Warrenton.

Tickets for the prayer breakfast are $12 advance and $15 at the door. Children 12 and younger are $6.

For information, contact 828-442-3923 or 828-317-9729.

Then on Monday, Jan. 16, United Women of Faith from Addie’s Chapel United Methodist Church will host a virtual service starting at 11 a.m. They have hosted this service for more than 20 years. The speaker will be Minister Denise Forney, associate minister at Mountain View Baptist Church in Rutherfordton.

The theme of the virtual service is “It's Time To Take A Stand.”

You can join the virtual service at Addie’s Chapel Facebook page or by phone at 1-774-220-4000. You will need to enter Conference ID 2012-8752, then press # key, according to the news release.

On Monday, Jan. 16, administrative offices for McDowell County, the city of Marion, the town of Old Fort, the school system and McDowell Technical Community College will be closed in observance of Martin Luther King Day.