Prayer breakfast, virtual service in McDowell celebrate Martin Luther King, Jr.

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID pandemic, the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Prayer Breakfast returned Saturday morning in Marion.

The celebration of MLK continued on Monday with a virtual service hosted by the United Women of Faith from Addie’s Chapel United Methodist Church.

The 10th annual prayer breakfast to honor the late civil rights leader was presented by Mount Zion AME Zion Church. It was held at the Blanton Family Center at First Baptist Church of Marion, which drew a large crowd.

This event was started as an effort to “have our community come together to honor and recognize the accomplishments of Dr. King as well as bring us together in unity to help our town work toward a relationship of all citizens,” stated a news release. “It is our hope that this event will continue to grow and become a permanent event in this community that mirrors celebrations held in cities and towns across the country, as well as to support various causes in the community such as the Old Fort Mural Project and the NAACP Scholarship Fund at McDowell Tech, and others.”

The theme for this year is “Together We Can Be The Dream — Why We Can’t Wait.”

Lil Miss Juneteenth Kendal Southerland opened the event by saying why we celebrate Martin Luther King Day.

The Rev. Erin Kirby of St. John’s Episcopal Church offered a prayer for unity. Everyone who attended sang the traditional hymn “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

The Rev. Ronald Sullivan of Catawba View Baptist Church gave a prayer for understanding. Teandra Lynch performed a creative dance. Greg Conley sang the classic song “What’s Going On.”

The Rev. Stephon Goode, a Marion native, was the guest speaker. He is the pastor of Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Warrenton and is principal of Smith Middle School with the Chapel Hill-Carrboro School System.

Goode talked about the theme of Saturday’s prayer breakfast. He spoke about his experiences with racism and how progress has been made over the years. But we have not yet achieved the goal that King preached about in his “I Have a Dream” speech. Goode said we all have a responsibility to build on King’s dream of equality and justice.

“He had a dream,” said Goode. “We have the responsibility.”

Following Goode’s address, the organizers presented the Martin Luther King Jr. Spirit Award. Stephanie Swepson Twitty was the first recipient for her progressive efforts in Old Fort.

Randall Conley, Rossi Martin and Billy Martin also received the Martin Luther King Jr. Spirit Award. They were recognized for the Men of McDowell meetings, which takes place at Spillway Bridge & Co. for food and fellowship and where local men can come together to focus on ways to improve our local communities. These meetings are open to men in surrounding counties as well as women.

The Rev. Scott Hagaman of First Baptist Church closed the event with a prayer for peace.

On Monday, Jan. 16, the United Women of Faith from Addie’s Chapel United Methodist Church hosted a virtual service. The speaker was Minister Denise Forney, associate minister at Mountain View Baptist Church in Rutherfordton. The theme of the virtual service was “It’s Time To Take A Stand.”

Anyone could join in the service on Facebook live, which provided a way to fellowship online.