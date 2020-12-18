Postive COVID-19 numbers top 2,500 in McDowell; 2,077 out of quarantine

The McDowell County Health Department said Friday afternoon 46 additional McDowell County residents had tested positive for novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).
That brought the total number of positives to 2,503 in McDowell County. There had been 29,005 tests conducted, 26,139 negative results and 363 tests are pending results. At the time of Friday's release, there were 381 individuals in quarantine, 2,077 out of quarantine and 45 deaths.
“The Health Department and the Emergency Operations Center continue to notify individuals of positive or negative COVID-19 test results,” states Public Health Director Karen Powell. “If you know that you are positive, please stay home and follow all quarantine measures. This includes you and everyone living in your household. If you have questions or concerns, write them down and talk to the contact tracer when they call you. It is critical for all positive individuals to stay home to stop the spread of COVID-19.”
Emergency Services and Public Health staff continue to work 7 days a week responding to this pandemic. Both agencies continue to offer assistance and logistical support to facilities that are experiencing current outbreaks of COVID-19. Outbreaks are defined by DHHS as: two or more cases of COVID-19 in a congregate living facility within 28 days. The current outbreaks in McDowell County are:
• Marion Correctional Institution: a total of 41 staff and 44 inmates have tested positive.
• McDowell County Detention Center: a total of 24 inmates and 2 staff have tested positive. One staff member has recovered.
• Rose Hill Retirement Community: a total of 4 staff and 1 resident have tested positive. All staff and the one resident who tested positive have recovered.
• Autumn Care of Marion: a total of 33 staff and 66 residents have tested positive. A total of 60 residents and 30 staff members have recovered since testing positive for COVID-19. A total of 6 residents have died due to COVID-19.
• Deer Park Health & Rehabilitation: a total of 1 staff member and 1 resident have tested positive.
The McDowell County COVID-19 Hotline continues to operate 7 days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The COVID-19 Hotline number is (828) 527- 6687. The Spanish line can be reached by calling 828-460-1256. If you are having a medical emergency, call 9-1-1 and inform the dispatcher that you have symptoms of COVID-19.
To view McDowell County’s COVID-19 Data Dashboard, please click the following link: http://www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19-information.html
Free COVID-19 testing will be conducted at the following locations via a drive-thru setup:
• McDowell County Health Dept; Monday, December 21st from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Only one test site will occur during the week of Christmas. It is scheduled for Monday, December 21, from 9-11 a.m. at the McDowell Health Department.
For more information, click here.
