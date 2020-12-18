Postive COVID-19 numbers top 2,500 in McDowell; 2,077 out of quarantine

The McDowell County Health Department said Friday afternoon 46 additional McDowell County residents had tested positive for novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

That brought the total number of positives to 2,503 in McDowell County. There had been 29,005 tests conducted, 26,139 negative results and 363 tests are pending results. At the time of Friday's release, there were 381 individuals in quarantine, 2,077 out of quarantine and 45 deaths.

“The Health Department and the Emergency Operations Center continue to notify individuals of positive or negative COVID-19 test results,” states Public Health Director Karen Powell. “If you know that you are positive, please stay home and follow all quarantine measures. This includes you and everyone living in your household. If you have questions or concerns, write them down and talk to the contact tracer when they call you. It is critical for all positive individuals to stay home to stop the spread of COVID-19.”

Emergency Services and Public Health staff continue to work 7 days a week responding to this pandemic. Both agencies continue to offer assistance and logistical support to facilities that are experiencing current outbreaks of COVID-19. Outbreaks are defined by DHHS as: two or more cases of COVID-19 in a congregate living facility within 28 days. The current outbreaks in McDowell County are: