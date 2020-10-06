 Skip to main content
POSSIBLE KIDNAPPING: McDowell authorities say woman may be a victim of abduction
POSSIBLE KIDNAPPING: McDowell authorities say woman may be a victim of abduction

McDowell County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a woman that was possibly kidnapped Monday night, Oct. 5.

Vidalia Jane Freeman, 23, address listed as Tappan Street in Spruce Pine, was last seen at 10 p.m. on Monday at a residence on Old Toms Creek Road in Marion. She is possibly with Curtis Avery.

Freeman is described as a white female who stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 163 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information concerning Freeman’s whereabouts is asked to call Detective Ryan Lambert at 652-2237, the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office at 652-2235, the McDowell County 911 Communications Center at 652-4000 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463). You can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers. Text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777. With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous, and you could receive a cash reward.

100720-mmn-nws-kidnap-p1.jpg

Vidalia Jane Freeman

 McDowell County Sheriff's Office
