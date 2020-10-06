POSSIBLE KIDNAPPING: McDowell authorities say woman may be a victim of abduction

McDowell County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a woman that was possibly kidnapped Monday night, Oct. 5.
Support Local Journalism
Vidalia Jane Freeman, 23, address listed as Tappan Street in Spruce Pine, was last seen at 10 p.m. on Monday at a residence on Old Toms Creek Road in Marion. She is possibly with Curtis Avery.
Freeman is described as a white female who stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 163 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information concerning Freeman’s whereabouts is asked to call Detective Ryan Lambert at 652-2237, the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office at 652-2235, the McDowell County 911 Communications Center at 652-4000 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463). You can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers. Text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777. With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous, and you could receive a cash reward.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.