Positive COVID-19 cases top 5,100 in McDowell since the start of the pandemic

On Tuesday, the McDowell County Health Department reported three additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The latest report means McDowell now has a total number of 5,102 positive cases. There have been 44,384 tests conducted, 39,276 negative results and six tests are pending results. At the time of Tuesday’s report, there were 46 individuals in quarantine, 4,979 out of quarantine and 77 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 11.6%, according to a news release.

"The spread of COVID-19 continues to impact our community. Please continue to practice social distancing, wear your mask when around others, and wash your hands often," health officials said in Tuesday's release.

Drive thru COVID-19 testing at the McDowell County Health Department will no longer be offered each week due to decreasing demand. If you need a COVID-19 test, you are encouraged to call your primary care physician or CVS pharmacy for testing. If you are uninsured or cannot afford a COVID-19 test, you can call the McDowell County Health Department at 828-652-6811 to schedule a test.