Positive COVID-19 cases top 5,100 in McDowell since the start of the pandemic

On Tuesday, the McDowell County Health Department reported three additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
The latest report means McDowell now has a total number of 5,102 positive cases. There have been 44,384 tests conducted, 39,276 negative results and six tests are pending results. At the time of Tuesday’s report, there were 46 individuals in quarantine, 4,979 out of quarantine and 77 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 11.6%, according to a news release.
"The spread of COVID-19 continues to impact our community. Please continue to practice social distancing, wear your mask when around others, and wash your hands often," health officials said in Tuesday's release. "Please continue to practice social distancing, wear your mask when around others, and wash your hands often."
Drive thru COVID-19 testing at the McDowell County Health Department will no longer be offered each week due to decreasing demand. If you need a COVID-19 test, you are encouraged to call your primary care physician or CVS pharmacy for testing. If you are uninsured or cannot afford a COVID-19 test, you can call the McDowell County Health Department at 828-652-6811 to schedule a test.
Upcoming Vaccine Clinic (No appointment needed): Friday, May 14 from 9 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. This vaccine clinic will offer both Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson vaccines.
First dose vaccine appointments can also be booked online by visiting http://www.myspot.nc.gov and searching for Grace Community Church or by calling the Vaccine Call Center at 828-803-4552.
Homebound citizens who want the vaccine but are unable to reach the clinic at Grace Community Church are encouraged to contact the Vaccine Call Center (828-803-4552) for further assistance. In partnership with the Community Paramedic Program, homebound citizens can have the vaccine delivered and administered at their home.
McDowell County vaccine doses administered:
• First doses: 15,127
• Second doses: 13,922
• Total doses administered: 29,049
To view McDowell County’s COVID-19 Data Dashboard, please click the following link: http://www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19-information.html