Portelli honored for service to McDowell community

Community leader and activist Alex “Alpo” Portelli was honored Thursday for his “avenues of service” to McDowell County, the Rotary Club of Marion and Rotary District 7670.
Past District Governor G. David Waechter presented the Rotary International (RI) Avenues of Service Award to Portelli at the Rotary Club of Marion’s regular meeting. Portelli is the immediate past president of the Marion Rotary Club.
The award recognizes individual Rotarians and Rotaractors who have received recognition in all five Avenues of Service: club service, vocational service, community service, international service and youth service, according to a news release.
Portelli not only succeeded during his year as club president, he thrived. Under his leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic, his club understood that Rotarians must be flexible to be successful.
He was one of the early adopters of conducting online meetings via Zoom and even gained five new members to the Marion club in the middle of the pandemic.
Portelli’s effective use of public media informed his community of the good work being conducted by Rotary Club of Marion which in turn attracted new members who also choose to make a positive impact.
Portelli, a retired colonel in the U.S. Army, lives up to Rotary’s Four-Way Test with high ethical standards while valuing the ideas and contributions of all people. He was even knighted by the king of Norway during his military career.
McDowell County and the city of Marion benefitted from Portelli’s leadership. Working with the Foothills Food Hub, 52,000 meals were packed and distributed to those in need and are food insecure. He was also the district coordinator for Rotary’s 10 Million Meal Challenge, according to the news release.
The club also partnered with McDowell County elementary schools with a Read Across America program. In the midst of COVID-19, his club volunteered 500 hours of support with McDowell Emergency Management assisting with vaccine operations.
Internationally, the Rotary Club of Marion advanced goodwill by fostering acquaintance with people from other countries and cultures including residents in the city of Roatan and Bay Islands, Honduras.
“Rotary International loves being an inspiration to our youth,” reads the news release. “Portelli and his club organized a children’s Christmas party, sponsored two Rotary Youth Leadership Awards scholarships, created Rotaract Clubs at McDowell Technical Community College and McDowell Early College as well as an Interact Club at McDowell High School. These clubs are instrumental in helping young folks learn the importance of giving back to their communities.
“These are only a few examples of the great achievements by Portelli and Rotary Club of Marion. Alpo Portelli has a true heart for service and we are honored to have him in Rotary District 7670.”
During Thursday’s meeting, Portelli said this award to him was a total surprise. Throughout his long and distinguished military career, he and his wife Gail lived in many countries around the world but did not find a place to call their permanent home until they settled in the community of Dysartsville. Since then, Portelli has worked to do his part to make McDowell County an even better place. When he took over as Rotary president, he was confronted by challenges unlike any before.
“The first COVID year was a hard year to do but it gave us opportunities of service,” he said to the club. “This group here is my family and will be my family until I die.”
Rotary International is a global network of 1.4 million neighbors, friends, leaders, and problem-solvers who see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change – across the globe, in our communities, and in ourselves. Solving real problems takes real commitment and vision. For more than 110 years, Rotary's people of action have used their passion, energy, and intelligence to take action on sustainable projects. From literacy and peace to water and health, we are always working to better our world, and we stay committed to the end.
Rotary members believe that we have a shared responsibility to take action on our world’s most persistent issues. Our more than 46,000 clubs around the world work together to: promote peace, fight disease, provide clean water, sanitation, and hygiene, save mothers and children, support education, grow local economies, and protect the environment.