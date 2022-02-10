Portelli honored for service to McDowell community

During Thursday’s meeting, Portelli said this award to him was a total surprise. Throughout his long and distinguished military career, he and his wife Gail lived in many countries around the world but did not find a place to call their permanent home until they settled in the community of Dysartsville. Since then, Portelli has worked to do his part to make McDowell County an even better place. When he took over as Rotary president, he was confronted by challenges unlike any before.

“The first COVID year was a hard year to do but it gave us opportunities of service,” he said to the club. “This group here is my family and will be my family until I die.”

