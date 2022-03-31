Police nab man accused of robbing a Marion convenience store

A man politely asked for all the money in a Marion convenience store’s cash register. He got it, but he didn’t get far with it, according to reports.

On Wednesday, March 30 at approximately 4:45 p.m. the Marion Police Department responded to a robbery at Samir’s Convenience Store #4 located at 1252 Rutherford Road, according to a department news release.

Here is how Marion Police described the incident:

An unknown white male entered the store and approached the clerk who was behind the counter.

The male then stated to the clerk, “I hope this is not too much trouble, but give me all the money in the drawer.”

At that moment the clerk handed the male the drawer from the register. He then emptied the drawer into a backpack he was carrying and left the store with an undisclosed amount of currency.

The clerk locked the doors after the suspect left and called 911.

Marion Police Officers responded to the scene within minutes and began to canvass the area looking for the suspect.

A short time later, Marion Police Officer Ethan Wyatt located a white male walking on Hunter Drive approximately one mile from the scene.

This individual matched the description given by the clerk and he was detained for further investigation.

The detained individual was later identified David Allen Whittington, 22, of 19 North Ann Street, Asheville.

Police searched Whittington and found a large amount of cash in multiple denominations, and rolled coins as well as loose coins. The amount of money was consistent with the amount taken from the store. Whittington was arrested and charged with one count of common law robbery for the incident that occurred at Samir’s.

Whittington never displayed or mentioned any type of weapon during the robbery. No other customers were found to be in the store during this incident.

In addition to the above charge, Whittington was also found to be in possession of a DOT device known as a traffic counter box. A follow-up phone call while on scene to the Department of Transportation revealed the box belonged to them and had been taken from NC 226 South at Fairview Road.

Whittington was also charged with one count of misdemeanor larceny and one count of possession of stolen goods.

Whittington was placed under a $26,000 secured bond for all charges and transported to the McDowell County Detention Facility.

This is not the first time that Marion Police Department has encountered Whittington in a similar situation. In March 2017 he was charged with armed robbery after he robbed Kays Express on Henderson Street with a pellet pistol, according to Chief Allen Lawrence.

A check of the N.C Department of Public Safety’s website shows Whittington has convictions for attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, attempted common law robbery, interfering a with monitoring device and probation violations.