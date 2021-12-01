Pogue Mountain fire south of Marion grows to more than 100 acres burning. 30% contained.

North Carolina Forest Service and other emergency personnel continue working to contain the forest fire that broke out on Pogue Mountain Tuesday afternoon. Operations have continued for more than 24 hours to contain the wildfire.

Forest Service officials provided a recent update stating that approximately 110 acres have burned across the mountain. It is estimated that the fire is currently 30% contained. Crews on scene continue to work in treacherous terrain to place containment lines around the fire. The dry, windy conditions continue to complicate containment, especially given the terrain.

Local fire departments are providing crews to assist with the forest service operations. Work has begun to protect structures in the area. Crews are monitoring homes along the north side of the fire as a precaution.

Operations will continue through the night. Weather is still a concern for fire officials. All citizens are asked to refrain from any outdoor burning. Anyone who sees outdoor burning should call 911 to report to officials.