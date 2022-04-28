Pioneer Day is back for 2022 this Saturday in Old Fort

After a two-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Mountain Gateway Museum’s Pioneer Day is back.

The 36th annual event will be held — rain or shine — Saturday, April 30, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the museum’s grounds at 24 Water St. in downtown Old Fort, just a quarter-mile off Interstate 40 at Exit 73.

Featuring Southern Appalachian crafters, craft demonstrations, live music, food trucks and inflatables, the family-friendly festival will start at 10 a.m. and run until 4 p.m. Vendor set-up will begin at 8 a.m. Admission is free. Parking will be available in the lot at the end of Water Street and at Old Fort Elementary School, 128 Mauney Ave., according to a news release.

Also, shuttle buses will be running between Pioneer Day at the museum and the Route 70 Cruisers’ “Mountain Thunder Car Show and Spring Bazaar” at the Auria factory, 1506 E. Main St. (U.S. 70 East) in Old Fort. The two shuttle buses, operated by Liberty Freewill Baptist Church and Old Fort First Baptist Church, will run every 15 minutes on the quarter-hour between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The hours for the car show are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Begun in 1984 to celebrate and help preserve the history, heritage and traditional lifestyle of people in western North Carolina’s mountains, Pioneer Day offers fun for all ages with displays and demonstrations of vintage farm tools and equipment, horse-and-wagon rides, animals, children’s games, special exhibits and much more.

Headlining the music lineup this year are Carley Arrowood Thrailkill and her husband, Daniel Thrailkill. A Rutherford County native, Carley is a singer, songwriter, and fiddler extraordinaire, who received an International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) Momentum Award for Instrumentalist of the Year in 2017. Daniel is a gifted vocalist and guitarist from Newton, who won the IBMA Momentum Award for Vocalist of the Year in 2018.

The Thrailkills will perform on the museum’s creek-side amphitheater stage at 1 p.m. Saturday. Kicking off the music at 10 a.m. will be Brothers in Christ, a local gospel group returning to Pioneer Day by popular demand. Possum Creek, a locally known bluegrass band and perennial favorite, will play at 11 a.m.

And at noon, Ulysses Long from “America’s Got Talent 2012” will perform a medley of tunes. One of the Top 48 acts in Season 7 of the NBC talent competition series, Long is a versatile vocalist and pianist who hails from Statesville.

In addition to talented musicians, Pioneer Day features western North Carolina artisans and crafters — some of whom are long-familiar faces at the North Carolina State Fair in Raleigh and the Mountain State Fair in Fletcher. Many of them will be demonstrating their skills throughout the day on Saturday.

Among the crafts to be seen will be blacksmithing, woodworking, quilting, crocheting, pottery, basket making, chair caning, spinning, dyeing, gourd artistry, jewelry making and others. Vendors also will have crafts for sale.

In the food court area around the museum’s outdoor fountain, Blessed Soul Food of Asheville will serve up pork chops, fried chicken, fish and a variety of sides. The Old Fort Ruritan Club will be grilling hot dogs and hamburgers under the river-rock gazebo, and Leisa’s Kettle Corn of Marion will have a food truck full of funnel cakes, fresh-squeezed lemonade, cotton candy, roasted peanuts, pretzels and pork skins, in addition to kettle corn, shaved ice and sodas.

Pioneer Day also welcomes Scoop Ice Cream of Marion this year. This first-year food vendor is a family-owned business that offers old-fashioned, premium hand-dipped ice cream and other special treats.

For the young and young-at-heart, Fun Time Inflatables of Spruce Pine will be set up in the field across the creek from Mountain Gateway Museum. Just stroll across the new footbridges behind the museum’s amphitheater and the Old Fort library to enjoy some bouncy-house fun and children’s games.

A variety of community organizations — including the McDowell County Public Library and its new bookmobile, the McDowell Trails Association, the Mountain Glory Quilting Guild, Davidson’s Fort Historic Park and the McDowell Arts Council Association (MACA) — also will be set up around the museum’s grounds to showcase their services.

For more information about Pioneer Day 2022, contact RoAnn Bishop at Mountain Gateway Museum at 828-668-9259 or roann.bishop@ncdcr.gov.

Mountain Gateway Museum & Heritage Center is a regional branch of the North Carolina Museum of History in Raleigh and the westernmost facility in the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources’ Division of State History Museums. Located at 24 Water St. in Old Fort, the museum is just a quarter-mile off I-40 at Exit 73. Hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, 2-5 p.m. Closed Monday. Admission is free.