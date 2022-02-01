Pilot Club of Marion recognizes donors of memorial lights

During the 2021 Christmas season, the lights on the McDowell County Courthouse’s tall Christmas tree shone brightly in honor and memory of loved ones.
The Christmas season is the traditional time for the Pilot Club of Marion to accept donations for the lights on the tall evergreen tree in front of the McDowell County Courthouse in downtown Marion. Although the tree-lighting ceremony was not held last year, the Pilot Club still wants to recognize the people who purchased lights on the tree in memory or honor of a loved one and those they are honored with the donated lights.
Founded in Macon, Ga. in 1921, Pilot International was designed as a volunteer service organization for business and professional women working in the area of brain-related issues. Pilot since has expanded to include men and women around the globe and in all walks of life. The motto of the Pilot organization is “Do More, Care More, Be More.”
The Pilot Club of Marion was chartered in 1972.
The money made from the purchase of the lights on the Christmas tree goes to many worthy causes. The local club has purchased and donated needed supplies for local schools and helped other worthwhile organizations. The Pilot Club of Marion has partnered with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office on Project Lifesaver, which supplies high-tech electronic bracelets for autistic children, as well as for Alzheimer’s disease and dementia patients.
More recently, the Pilot Club has started a program with McDowell County EMS called the Vial of Life. These vials will contain important medical information about an elderly person who lives alone or a homebound person who is on medication. The vials are kept in the person’s refrigerator and an information magnet is placed on the refrigerator door. EMS personnel will be instructed to ask if they have a vial of life or they will see a magnet on the refrigerator door.
Another ongoing effort is Surfers Healing at Wrightsville Beach for young people with autism. The club has helped a young boy in the local community with high-functioning autism get a service dog.
The lights and their donors are listed as follows.
In memory of:
Faye Toney and Theta Biddix, given by Ann Arney.
Vivian Autrey and Vaughn Allen Jr., given by Deborah Autrey.
Margaret W. Clontz and Robert Davis, given by Joyce C. Cagle.
Edelweiss M. Dark, Roxanne B. Kessler, Inez Worthington, Dalton Worthington, Woodrow Worthington and R. Marshall Dark Sr., given by Marshall and Barbara Dark.
Smiley Godfrey, Florence Godfrey, Don Godfrey, Roma Godfrey, given by Randy Godfrey.
Don Godfrey, Jeff McKinney, Vera McKinney, Ruby McKinney, Mike Freeman, given by Sharon Godfrey.
Joe Manon Buckner, Louella Ledford Buckner, Irene Hogan Buckner, Josephine Buckner Comerford, Neil Comerford, Florence Buckner Harris and Dela Fletcher Harris III, given by Buck and Katie Harris.
John Holda, Doris Lackey Smith, Robert V. Smith, Debra Smith Petty and Ruth Lackey Lambeth, given by Patti Holda.
Pilot sisters who have passed from this life, given by Vangie Hollifield.
Larry Hollifield, Paul Gilbert, Margaret Gilbert, given by Michelle Hollifield and Ann Stone.
Lucy Hunter, given by Robert C. Hunter.
Carl W. Martin, Pearl G. Martin, James Lawing, Sue Lawing, Steve Lawing, given by Betty Martin Jackson.
Warren Hobbs, Dewey and Virginia Hobbs, Doug and Katie Little, given by Steve and Alice Little.
Margaret Westmoreland Gibson, given by Tyler Mace.
Charlie Mace, Grace Mace, Billy Wayne Mace, Chase Jones, given by Brenda McKinney.
Very McKinney, Ruby McKinney, Jeff McKinney, Todd Owenby, Margaret Owenby, Gene Bradley, Mary Alice Bradley, given by David J. and Diane G. McKinney.
Vincent and Ann Kinehan, Maureen A. Dunlap, Jeffery McKinney, given by Harold and Donna McKinney.
Bill Byrd, given by Michael H. McKinney.
Charlie Simmons, Bertie Simmons, Robert Hill Crouch Jr. and Vivian Harris, given by Gail Miller.
Gordon and Thelma Morris, John Bailey, Gladys Humphries, given by Robert and Sherrel Morris.
Roy and Sara Rabb, Susie Bender and Claude Drake, given by Mike and Kathy Rabb.
Paul and Ivy McBee, Carolyn Morphy, Hazel Sandy, Helen McBee, Ron Shimp, Norma Ayers, Grace Greenlee, Joe Duncan, given by Helen Shimp.
Edward C. Smith, Winsna Smith, Guy Smith, given by Lois J. Smith.
Jamie Greene, Gail Dobbins, given by Sharon Smith.
Charles Stamey and Mae Stamey, Max and Bobbie Cheek, Mabel and Frank Staton, given by Denise G. Stamey.
Mabel and Frank Staton, William B. and Eleanor Hall, Mae and Charles Stamey, Bobbie and Max Cheek, Scott Staton, Susan Hendrix, given by Franklin Larry and Barbara Staton.
Joyce Blake, given by Beverly Stroud.
Theodore Watkins, Linda Yelton, given by Margaret D. Watkins.
Gerald Webb, Alma Huffman, William Huffman and Lucille Huffman, given by Patsy Huffman Webb.
In honor of:
Lexie Sheffer, Megan Sheffer, given by Joyce Cagle.
Tammy Bailey, given by Barbara Curtis.
Rachel Newton, given by Patti Holda.
All my Pilot sisters past and present, given by Vangie Hollifield.
Lydia Apicella, Mary and Jason Apicella and Sally Little, given by Steve and Alice Little.
Sharon Godfrey, Brenda McKinney, Kathy Young Greene, given by David J. and Diane G. McKinney.
Gordon Wilson, Josie Wilson, Jade Wilson, Patrick Wilson, Saige Wilson, given by Gail Rivera.
Beverly Stroud, given by Barbara McKinney.
Donations by:
Jerry and Susan Arnold, Richard Mustin and Mary Frances Queen.