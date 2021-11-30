Pierce Bradley, father of Marion's five lane, passes away at 96

If you look around Marion’s five lane corridor, you will see the legacy of Pierce S. Bradley Jr. everywhere.
Bradley passed away on Thursday, Thanksgiving Day, at the age of 96. Although he was a former McDowell County commissioner, Bradley will always be remembered as the father of Marion’s five lane. Almost all of the commercial properties that exist along this vital corridor were built or developed by Bradley over the course of several decades.
Foremost of these is the Lady Marian Plaza, which was built by Bradley and named after his wife Marian. Indeed 50 years ago this month, McDowell County’s first ever shopping center opened just in time for the Christmas season.
The ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Lady Marian Plaza was held on Nov. 17, 1971. The new shopping center on the five lane came complete with a Northwestern Bank, a Harris-Teeter supermarket, a Sears catalog store, a Revco Drugs store, Connie Fashions, Gordon’s Jewelry, The Gent Shop, Brady Brooks’ insurance office, a Union 76 gas station and other businesses. Best of all, a Kress department store was the anchor for the new center. During the Christmas shopping season in 1971, customers could find all kinds of items at Marion’s newest store.
During the ribbon-cutting ceremony in November 1971, Bradley had much reason to be proud of what he had accomplished there. Bradley had taken the site of his former lumber business and transformed it into a modern shopping center that offered something new and exciting for Marion. Just a few years before in 1968, he had built the Westwood Village with Westwood Chateau apartments in the back area of that property with 32 apartment units and 16 houses. And in November 1971, he and his Westwood Investment Corp. had just given Marion quite a big Christmas present.
“There wasn’t anything out there when I built it,” he said to The McDowell News in 2013.
In 1971, The McDowell News featured a photo of the grand opening and ribbon cutting with Bradley surrounded by county and city leaders. Bradley himself was also a county commissioner and would soon become its chairman.
But disaster would strike just two weeks after that ribbon-cutting ceremony. On the night of Thursday, Dec. 2, 1971, a massive fire destroyed the new Kress department store. The blaze apparently began in the stock room in the rear of the store and quickly engulfed the entire Kress’ building.
When the fire started at 8:30 p.m., the Kress store was still filled with customers and staff, including Bradley and his family. The customers were no doubt enjoying an evening of Christmas shopping. They were all evacuated without a single person being injured. Firefighters from Marion, Nebo, Pleasant Gardens, Woodlawn-Sevier and Glenwood all responded to the alarm, according to newspaper accounts from that time.
Retired Marion Fire Chief Jim Neal will never forget that night. He was a 25-year-old regular firefighter at that time and the city’s Fire Department had just added the Marion Area district to the places it served.
“We had our regular meeting that night,” said Neal in 2013. “We had just that night had taken on probably 10 or 12 new members. We had taken on the Marion Area District. Those guys, a lot of them, had never fought a fire before.”
So those rookie members literally got a baptism by fire 50 years ago on the night of Dec. 2, 1971.
“It was way ahead of us when we got there,” said Neal in 2013. “It was packed to the hilt with Christmas stuff, decorations and gifts. It was very intense.”
The heat from the flames caused the large roof beams to twist and fall. “All those steel beams, those steel roof trusses, they were melted like spaghetti,” said Neal in 2013. “It was very hot, intense heat.”
The firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading to the rest of the brand new shopping center. They contained the blaze at the firewalls. Afterwards, snow fell and this left a white cover over the burned twisted metal and debris.
The 40,000-square-foot Kress store was a total loss. It also caused water and smoke damage to the nearby Revco Drugs, Connie Fashions, Randy Kaye Beauty Salon and Gordon’s Jewelry. At the time, Bradley estimated the damage to the building and merchandise to be worth $1 million. After a settlement with the insurance company, Bradley would rebuild the Kress store and it reopened in less than a year.
But as of 2013, Bradley said he didn’t know what caused one of the biggest fires in McDowell County’s history.
“I never heard a word about it, about anything saying what caused it,” he said in 2013 to The McDowell News. “There went my heart and soul.”
Neal said the fire probably started with a faulty fluorescent light ballast in the rear of the store.
In time, the space that housed the Kress store would later house Rose’s store and years later became the location for Fred’s. It is now a Dollar Tree store.
Father of the five lane
Other businesses have come and gone over the past 50 years. Some people think that the shopping center’s name has to do with the fact it is located in Marion and the sign is somehow misspelled. It was actually named after Bradley’s wife Marian.
In a 2013 interview with The McDowell News, Bradley, who was 88, looked back at what he’s built in Marion.
When you drive up and down the five lane, you can see everywhere something that Bradley built in his long career of being a businessman and a developer. A good argument can be made that the five lane should be actually named Pierce Bradley Street.
That idea was suggested by someone years ago, he said in 2013 to The McDowell News.
“It was talked heavily about naming it (for him),” he said at the time. “The town even talked to me about but it was never decided what it would be named. I said it could be called North Main Street.”
That is the official name for it now, even though folks still call it the five lane.
Bradley said he made 35 cents an hour serving with the Marines during World War II and then made just 40 cents an hour working at Broyhill Furniture. But Bradley wanted to do something bigger in Marion.
During his career, he would own two companies, Bradley Lumber Co. and Westwood Investment Corp. It was through Westwood Investment that he would create 24 different properties, all of which were built and leased by Bradley. Westwood Investment also had properties in Hickory, Lenoir, Rutherfordton and Daytona Beach, Fla.
The beginning
It all started in 1947 when a 22-year-old Bradley built the two-story brick building at the corner of Viewpoint and Main Street. This building has seen many different tenants over the years but is now the location for the Marion Pack & Post and Scoop Marion.
Along with his lumber business, Bradley started developing different places in Marion. In 1966 alone, he built and leased Stephenson Finance Co. (what is now Tate’s Insurance), Carolina Tire Co. (what is now Blue Ridge Outdoors) and Ballew Motor Co. (what is now Jim Cook Chevrolet). That same year, he also built and leased Marion Motors on U.S. 70 West and U.S. 221 North. He also sold the land next door to what became a Kentucky Fried Chicken.
Then in 1968, he built Westwood Village and followed that up with the Lady Marian Plaza in 1971. He moved his lumber business to a place just below McDowell Technical Community College. The Executive Plaza office was constructed at the Lady Marian Plaza along with the white brick building that is now McDaniel Insurance. A building on the other side of the shopping center would become the home of the Crossbow Restaurant, Marion’s finest dining establishment for many years.
On the other side, Bradley made sure that Marion had more causal eateries too. He was responsible for the construction of a Holly Farms Chicken restaurant (what is now Golden Fried Chicken), the Hardee’s restaurant and the Pizza Hut. These were built and opened in 1972 before Marion got its first McDonald’s. Later, he added the McDowell Twin Cinemas to the area near the Pizza Hut. Hometown Cinemas is now showing movies in that building.
On many of these, he was assisted by long-time attorney W.R. Chambers. Bradley said in 2013 Chambers did all the legal work and set up the two corporations. He also received good work from an accounting firm in Charlotte.
“He did the work of buying up the properties for me,” said Bradley of his late friend in 2013. “He and I had a lot of ups and downs but as far as being friends, he was one of my best friends.”
In the mid-1980s, Bradley and his Westwood Investment Corp. would take on the biggest project since the Lady Marian Plaza. He started work on what would become the Marion City Square. He had bought the former Cross mansion overlooking the future site of his new project. Hillsides along that section of the five lane were cleared and lowered. Construction crews labored to transform that area into what was then Marion’s newest shopping center.
Opening in 1986, the Marion City Square provided a new home for the Rose’s store and the addition of a BI-LO supermarket. In between, an assortment of new stores, restaurants and offices set up shop and The McDowell Hospital opened up Health II. Today, the City Square still has Rose’s as an anchor store but long-time businesses like BI-LO, Dragon Lair, Burke’s Outlet, Hibbett Sports and Dollar General have either closed or moved away.
Ten years after the City Square opened, Bradley turned his attention to the land across the street. He built the Moovies video rental store (later Movie Gallery and now Goodwill), a Revco pharmacy (now CVS), Auto Zone and the Marion Business Center.
“This is going to be one of the nicer developments that McDowell County has had,” he said to a McDowell News reporter in September 1996. He developed the site with his son Keith.
For all of these efforts, Bradley estimated more than 600,000 cubic yards of earth were moved.
“That’s a lot of dirt,” he said to The McDowell News in 2013.
He also faced other obstacles in order get them done over the years. But they all made a tremendous difference in Marion and helped transform the city into what it is today.
“My thoughts were Marion was wide open for development because there was nothing new in Marion,” he said to The McDowell News in 2013. “I just got interested in it. I am real proud of it. It’s something I can pass on to my children and my grandchildren. Marion’s my home.”
And Marion has recognized the significant accomplishments he has left behind.
In 2019, the Marion City Council held a ceremony at the City Hall to honor him as the individual who profoundly changed the look and the commercial potential of Marion.
At the ceremony, city of Marion officials unveiled a new sign that would be placed along the five lane and in front of the commercial properties he built. The sign states that the section of roadway is dedicated in honor of Bradley. He was joined by his wife Marian, their sons Keith and David Bradley, their daughter Susie Kingsmore, Mayor Steve Little and council members.
Now, friends and local leaders will pause to remember the life and legacy of Pierce Bradley.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4 at First Baptist Church of Marion. A funeral service to celebrate his life will follow at 2 p.m. at the church with Rev. Dr. Scott Hagaman officiating. Interment will follow the service at McDowell Memorial Park with military honors by the U.S. Marine Corps.