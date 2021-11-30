Pierce Bradley, father of Marion's five lane, passes away at 96

On the other side, Bradley made sure that Marion had more causal eateries too. He was responsible for the construction of a Holly Farms Chicken restaurant (what is now Golden Fried Chicken), the Hardee’s restaurant and the Pizza Hut. These were built and opened in 1972 before Marion got its first McDonald’s. Later, he added the McDowell Twin Cinemas to the area near the Pizza Hut. Hometown Cinemas is now showing movies in that building.

On many of these, he was assisted by long-time attorney W.R. Chambers. Bradley said in 2013 Chambers did all the legal work and set up the two corporations. He also received good work from an accounting firm in Charlotte.

“He did the work of buying up the properties for me,” said Bradley of his late friend in 2013. “He and I had a lot of ups and downs but as far as being friends, he was one of my best friends.”

In the mid-1980s, Bradley and his Westwood Investment Corp. would take on the biggest project since the Lady Marian Plaza. He started work on what would become the Marion City Square. He had bought the former Cross mansion overlooking the future site of his new project. Hillsides along that section of the five lane were cleared and lowered. Construction crews labored to transform that area into what was then Marion’s newest shopping center.