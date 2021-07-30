Pie pumpkins are available this week at Marion Tailgate Market

It's never too early for pumpkin pie, right?
Treadway-Smith Farms will have beautiful pie pumpkins this week, as well as an assortment of peppers and tomatoes.
Stop by on Tuesday (3 to 6 p.m.) and Friday (11 a.m. to 2 p.m.) of this week and pick up blueberries, squash, cucumbers, quail and duck eggs, corn, and other fresh vegetables.
Did you know we accept EBT/SNAP, Credit, and Debit at the market? EBT/SNAP users can use Market Fresh Bucks to double up to $40 ($20 in EBT, $20 in Fresh Bucks) to provide additional funds for fresh, seasonal items to supplement their Food and Nutrition Income. Please stop by the information booth to find out more information.
We are located under the covered shelter in the parking lot at the intersection of Henderson and Logan streets. For more Market information, please call 652-2215. Watch for weekly updates on Facebook at Marion Tailgate Market, and check out the new Marion Tailgate Market website (https://www.mariontailgatemarket.com/)
This guide on making your own pumpkin puree is the simple and perfect use for pie pumpkins!
Easy pumpkin puree from scratch
Makes 5 to 6 cups pumpkin puree
You will need:
1 small baking pumpkin, 4 to 6 pounds
Fine sea salt, optional
Directions
Heat the oven to 400 degrees F and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
Rinse and pat dry the pumpkin. Cut the squash from stem to end, but don’t try to cut through the stem (it’s too tough). When you’ve cut through the pumpkin, just pull each half apart. We do this in two parts. Cut one side from the stem down to the bottom of the pumpkin. Remove the knife, rotate the pumpkin to the opposite side then do the same. When there is a slit down both halves of the pumpkin, put down the knife and pull the halves apart. They should separate at the stem.
Scoop out the seeds and most of the stringy bits. Lightly season the inside of the pumpkin halves with salt then place cut-side-down onto the baking sheet. Bake until the pumpkin can easily be pierced with a knife in several places and the flesh is pulling away from the skin, 45 to 60 minutes.
Cool until you can safely handle the halves then scoop out the soft flesh into a food processor — depending on how large the pumpkin is, you may need to do this in two batches. Process until very smooth, 3 to 5 minutes.