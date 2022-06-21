Pick up fresh eggs at the Historic Marion Tailgate Market

Join us this today, Tuesday, June 21 at the Historic Marion Tailgate Market from 3 to 6 p.m.

You’ll find eggs, fresh and locally raised chicken, plants, squash, fresh bread, jellies and preserves, fresh flowers, and more, all locally grown and made. Come out and support your local growers and makers, and enjoy our beautiful downtown

Did you know Beech Spring Composting offers a composting subscription? Stop by and find out how you can turn your food scraps into gardening gold.

HMTM is open every Tuesday 3 to 6 p.m. Celebrating its 15th season, the Market will have cooking demos, giveaways, and more- please check our Website (mariontailgatemarket.com) and social media event calendars for more information.

No cash? No problem! HMTM accepts cards; credit, debit and EBT. EBT/SNAP users can use Market Fresh Bucks to double $20 EBT (giving you a total of $40 market tokens) to provide additional funds for fresh, seasonal items to supplement their Food and Nutrition Income.

For more Market information, please call 652-2215 or email megan@marionbiz.org. Check our Facebook and Instagram pages for weekly updates and to sign up for our newsletter.

Pick up your fresh eggs and ingredients for this delicious looking frittata!

Frittata Recipe

First, preheat your oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Heat 3 tablespoons of olive oil in a 10-inch oven-safe skillet over medium-high heat. Add ½ cup diced onions. Cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 5 minutes. Meanwhile, whisk 8 large eggs in a medium bowl with ½ cup of milk, ¾ teaspoon salt, and ¼ teaspoon pepper.

Pour the egg mixture and any additions into your skillet, stir, and cook just until edges start to pull away from the pan. This will take 5 to 7 minutes. Transfer skillet to oven and bake until set, 16 to 18 minutes. Then enjoy.