Phase 2.5. You have questions, we have answers

A previous executive order and NCDHHS guidance provided that an individual could present a doctor’s note if he or she needed to use an indoor gym or indoor exercise or fitness facility because of a medical condition; is this still required?

No. That exception is no longer in place under this order, and indoor gyms and indoor fitness and exercise facilities are now open to the general public, subject to the capacity limits and other requirements in the order. These establishments may NOT serve additional patrons beyond the 30% capacity limit, even if the patron claims a medical exception or presents a doctor’s note.

Are sports tournaments or entertainment events allowed at my fitness facility?

Yes. However, the number of spectators allowed at these events is subject to mass gathering limits.

What are the mass gathering limits under this order?

This order limits mass gatherings to 25 people indoors and 50 people outdoor in a single confined indoor or outdoor space. Social distancing and face covering requirements remain in effect.

Are movie theaters allowed to reopen? What about movie theaters that are part of museums?