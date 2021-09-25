Pfizer boosters beginning in McDowell

Beginning this week, the McDowell County Health Department will make appointments for those who are eligible to receive a Pfizer vaccine booster.

On Thursday, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) recommended certain people should receive a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after the completion of their second dose within the primary series. At this time, no boosters for Moderna or Jansen are available.

The CDC recommends the following people get the Pfizer booster:

· People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings 6 months after their Pfizer primary series.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

· People aged 50 to 64 with certain underlying medical conditions 6 months after their Pfizer primary series;

· People 18 to 49 who are at high risk for severe COVID-19 due to certain underlying medical conditions 6 months after their Pfizer primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks; and

· People aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting may receive a booster shot of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks.