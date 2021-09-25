Pfizer boosters beginning in McDowell

Beginning this week, the McDowell County Health Department will make appointments for those who are eligible to receive a Pfizer vaccine booster.
On Thursday, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) recommended certain people should receive a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after the completion of their second dose within the primary series. At this time, no boosters for Moderna or Jansen are available.
The CDC recommends the following people get the Pfizer booster:
· People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings 6 months after their Pfizer primary series.
· People aged 50 to 64 with certain underlying medical conditions 6 months after their Pfizer primary series;
· People 18 to 49 who are at high risk for severe COVID-19 due to certain underlying medical conditions 6 months after their Pfizer primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks; and
· People aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting may receive a booster shot of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer primary series, based on their individual benefits and risks.
“Our team is ready to administer booster vaccines to anyone who qualifies,” said Deputy Director of McDowell EMS Adrienne Rivera Jones. “We have planned and prepared to ensure that the entire process to obtain a booster is efficient and fair, from scheduling your appointment to driving through our clinic. Our goal throughout vaccine distribution has been to remain equitable and efficient and to ensure that all citizens have access to a vaccine if they want one.”
This updated interim guidance from CDC applies to millions of adults in the U.S., and follows the Sept. 22 decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in support of this allowance.
The McDowell County Health Department is scheduling appointments for the Pfizer booster on Wednesday, Sept. 29 starting at 10 a.m. To make an appointment, call 828-803-4552. The Vaccine Call Center is open seven days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. to schedule first, second and third dose appointments of the COVID-19 vaccine. Visit www.mcdowellem.com for more information and follow McDowell 911 on Facebook.