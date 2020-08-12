Pets of the Week

These pets are available at the McDowell County Animal Shelter, located at 3751 N.C. 226 S. Adoption rates are $65 for dogs, puppies, cats and kittens and includes a mandatory spaying or neutering, rabies vaccination and medical examination by one of the county’s participating veterinarians. Call 652-6643 for more information, or visit them on Facebook. New hours for the shelter are as follows: Monday: CLOSED; Tuesday, Wednesday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Thursday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sunday: CLOSED.
*Grits and Syrup - Check out these sweet foster kittens Grits and Syrup! These two are just the sweetest little babies and they are settling in nicely to their foster home. They still need to find their forever homes! They can go together or separately. If you are interested in meeting them, please give us a call at 828-652-6643 to set up an appointment time.
*Sirus
