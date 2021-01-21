Day One Animal Rescue is a nonprofit, no-kill animal rescue working to save animals from neglect and euthanasia in McDowell County and surrounding areas. Day One operates a pet supply shop in Marion, and all proceeds go to animal rescue. Day One is always in need of donations, volunteers, fosters and adopters to help them save lives. For more information, email dayoneanimalrescue@gmail.com or call 559-2777. The shop is at 1101 Baldwin Ave. in Marion.
Pets of the Week
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A Mitchell County woman was jailed after the fatal shooting of a Marion man Thursday night.
- Updated
A Marion sex offender has been charged with failing to abide by the state registry.
- Updated
A man with outstanding warrants faces an additional drug charge following a traffic stop, authorities said on Tuesday
- Updated
Three people face charges after an early morning altercation in the middle of the road, authorities said Tuesday.
- Updated
A convicted felon pulled over in a late-night traffic stop was charged with illegally having a weapon, authorities said Friday.
- Updated
FBI agents arrested a Pilot Mountain man Tuesday for his alleged role in the insurrection Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.
- Updated
Mike Wolfe, Frank Fritz and their team will return to North Carolina and perhaps even McDowell County if the picking is good.
- Updated
As an old speechwriter, I’m a close reader of political speeches. Especially important speeches, like Gov. Roy Cooper’s inaugural address.
- Updated
After being on the run for nearly 24 hours, a shooting suspect was in custody Wednesday afternoon.
- Updated
FBI agents arrested a Pilot Mountain man Tuesday for his alleged role in the insurrection Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.