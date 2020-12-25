Mercy Fund Animal Rescue, of Marion, has many precious pets for families or individuals to adopt. The mission is to save the lives of stray and unwanted animals, and place them into good, forever, loving homes. The rescue is a foster-based rescue dedicated to saving the lives of all animals including sick, injured and old. To find out more information about the rescue, or to adopt an animal, email mercyfund@yahoo.com, or visit them on Facebook. An online application is available at petfinder.com.
Just In
Pets of the Week
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Five people were jailed after a McDowell man said they stormed into his home armed with a shotgun and brass knuckles, held him captive, robbed…
- Updated
A Nebo woman faces drug charges following a traffic stop.
- Updated
Lt. Chris Taylor of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Tiffany Dawn Milam, 30, address listed as Faith Baptist Church Road in Marion…
- Updated
A Marion man faces drug charges after a traffic stop, authorities said Thursday.
- Updated
This year marks the 17th annual Christmas Food Box Delivery for the McDowell County Fraternal Order of Police (FOP), Charles W. Queen Lodge #84.
- Updated
Two people wanted on outstanding warrants face additional charges after a traffic stop, authorities said Wednesday.
- Updated
A Marion man is accused of firing a shotgun at his neighbor during a Christmas week dispute, authorities said Wednesday.
...HEAVY SNOW EXPECTED THURSDAY EVENING OVER PARTS OF THE NORTHERN MOUNTAINS OF NORTH CAROLINA ALONG THE TENNESSEE BORDER...
- Updated
An assault suspect who asked a deputy to retrieve her wallet from her car faces an additional charge after the deputy said he found drugs in h…
Evan R. Cable, a McDowell native and 2019 graduate of McDowell High School, graduated from Air Assault School on Dec. 9, earning the coveted W…