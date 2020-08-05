Pets of the Week

Mercy Fund Animal Rescue, of Marion, has many precious pets for families or individuals to adopt. Their mission is to save the lives of stray and unwanted animals, and place them into good, forever, loving homes. They are a foster-based rescue dedicated to saving the lives of all animals including sick, injured and old. To find out more information about the rescue, or to adopt an animal, email mercyfund@yahoo.com, or visit them on Facebook. An online application is available at petfinder.com.
*Hopscotch - Hopscotch is a wonderful handsome young man with tons of personality. He was born around April 10. He lost his momma at thre weeks old and was bottle fed. He is playful and loving, loves toys and snuggling your neck. Since he is too young to be neutered right now he will require a signed contract agreeing to neuter when age appropriate. Adoption fee: $35.
*Deacon - Deacon was a stray taken in by a sweet lady. He is 1 year old and is very sweet and loving eager to please he is working hard on housetraining and does well in a crate loves to play with other dogs. Deacon needs a family that will take time to train him and help him blossom into the great dog he is. Adoption fee: $150
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.