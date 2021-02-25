Mercy Fund Animal Rescue, of Marion, has many precious pets for families or individuals to adopt. The rescue's mission is to save the lives of stray and unwanted animals, and place them into good, forever, loving homes. The mission is a foster-based rescue dedicated to saving the lives of all animals including sick, injured and old. To find out more information about the rescue, or to adopt an animal, email mercyfund@yahoo.com, or visit them on Facebook. An online application is available at petfinder.com.
Just In
Pets of the Week
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A suspect was shot and killed and a deputy was wounded during an early morning traffic stop in McDowell County, authorities said Monday.
- Updated
A suspect was shot and killed and a deputy was wounded during an early morning traffic stop in McDowell County, authorities said Monday.
- Updated
A Marion man was jailed, accused of sex offenses with a child, authorities said Tuesday.
- Updated
McDowell County sheriff’s deputies are hoping someone can identify this woman, caught on camera stealing merchandise from a McDowell store.
- Updated
On Monday evening a virtual event was held for the release of a mini-documentary on the making of “What Happened to Our School,” an outdoor mu…
- Updated
A Marion man faces a drug charge following a traffic stop, authorities said Thursday.
- Updated
“Not all those who wander are lost,” wrote J.R.R. Tolkien in The Fellowship of the Rings (“The Riddle of the Strider.”)
- Updated
A Nebo man facing previous drug charges now faces new drug charges, authorities said Wednesday.
- Updated
Two suspects are accused of egging a house, authorities said Wednesday, and one of them had gun in addition to eggs.
Missing: 14-year-old hasn't been seen since Feb. 11. Davidson County authorities fear she is with sexual predator.
- Updated
The search continues for a missing Davidson County teenager who authorities say could be with a sexual predator.