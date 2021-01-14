Mercy Fund Animal Rescue of Marion has many precious pets for families or individuals to adopt. Its mission is to save the lives of stray and unwanted animals and place them into good, forever, loving homes. It is a foster-based rescue dedicated to saving the lives of all animals including sick, injured and old. To find out more information about the rescue or to adopt an animal, email mercyfund@yahoo.com or visit the group on Facebook. An online application is available at petfinder.com.
Pets of the Week
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Three people face charges after an early morning altercation in the middle of the road, authorities said Tuesday.
- Updated
After being on the run for nearly 24 hours, a shooting suspect was in custody Wednesday afternoon.
- Updated
Editor's note: The following is the last in a series highlighting the opportunities provided by McDowell Technical Community College. You may …
- Updated
Mike Wolfe, Frank Fritz and their team will return to North Carolina and perhaps even McDowell County if the picking is good.
- Updated
A Nebo man was charged with possessing a stolen license plate from the Hickory area, authorities said Thursday.
- Updated
A deputy who pulled over a stolen van also found drugs, authorities said Tuesday.
- Updated
McDowell County Sheriff’s Office investigators still need the public’s help locating a stolen pickup truck.
- Updated
These pets are available at the McDowell County Animal Shelter, located at 3751 N.C. 226 S. Adoption rates are $65 for dogs, puppies, cats and…
- Updated
An inmate faces additional charges after authorities found drugs while searching a cell, the sheriff's office said Monday.
Local authorities said Thursday a Nebo woman had drugs on her when she was booked into jail.