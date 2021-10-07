Rusty’s Legacy is seeking foster homes to help save dogs from the McDowell County Shelter. In an effort to keep our county shelter a no-kill facility, we need families willing to foster dogs from the shelter. The dogs will be taken in to Rusty’s Legacy as soon as shelter space or transport comes open. Rusty’s Legacy will provide all shots, food and anything else the foster would need. Most foster commitments are two to four weeks. For more information, call Rusty’s Legacy at 828-460-3190 or email rustyslegacync@aol.com. To adopt dogs, visit petfinder.com or call Rusty’s Legacy at the phone number above.
Pets of the Week in McDowell
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Early Thursday morning, a round of strong storms caused life-threatening flash flooding in McDowell County. Swift water rescue teams, fire pe…
Friends, colleagues remember the life and legacy of Richelle Bailey. She was dedicated to McDowell County.
- Updated
For more than 27 years, Richelle Bailey made a huge impact on McDowell County as a dedicated reporter, a tireless advocate for victims of crim…
As flooding and landslides continued into Thursday afternoon, the McDowell County Board of Commissioners declared a state of emergency for the…
Funeral arrangements announced for Richelle Bailey, former journalist, McDowell County Sheriff's Office employee
On the morning of Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, McDowell County Sheriff’s Office Administrative/Public Information Assistant Richelle Bailey passed …
The McDowell County Sheriff's Office is hosting a memorial service for Richelle Bailey, public information assistant, at 4 p.m. at Tom Johnson…
Blue Ridge HealthCare has finalized its partnership with UNC Health.
- Updated
The McDowell County Health Department reported Friday that 28 additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for novel coronavirus …
A couple was treated for injuries and released Wednesday evening after a bear attack in the parking area of the Folk Art Center on the Blue Ri…
- Updated
McDowell County has a 15-year master plan to better market the local community as a destination for tourists, complete with proposed improveme…
- Updated
The Marion City Council agreed Tuesday to encourage people not to go trick-or-treating during Halloween this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.