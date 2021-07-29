Day One Animal Rescue is a nonprofit, no-kill animal rescue working to save animals from neglect and euthanasia in McDowell County and surrounding areas. Day One operates a pet supply shop in Marion, and all proceeds go to animal rescue. Day One is always in need of donations, volunteers, fosters and adopters to help them save lives. For more information, email dayoneanimalrescue@gmail.com or call 559-2777. The shop is located at 1101 Baldwin Ave. in Marion.
Pets of the Week fro McDowell
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A postal worker is facing a federal indictment for destruction and delaying the mail in McDowell County.
- Updated
A Marion woman faces charges following a domestic situation and car crash, authorities said Monday.
- Updated
A Marion woman took her baby along to a break-in, authorities said on Tuesday.
- Updated
More than 30 years ago, the construction of a bypass around Marion meant a great amount of traffic and congestion would finally be diverted fr…
- Updated
Mica Town Brewing, McDowell County’s first craft brewery, has brought its beer to Nebo.
The cleanup of a hydraulic fluid spill into the Catawba River that happened Thursday evening continued into Friday as the scene was turned ove…
- Updated
COVID-19 is taking its toll on those passing up vaccinations.
From McDowell County 911/ Emergency Management Thursday evening:
- Updated
The McDowell County Health Department reported Monday that 35 additional McDowell County residents had tested positive for novel coronavirus (…
- Updated
Western North Carolina workers voiced their demands for a $15 an hour minimum wage Tuesday at the Hardee’s on N.C. 226 South in Marion.