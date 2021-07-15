 Skip to main content
Pets of the Week for McDowell
Pets of the Week for McDowell

These pets are available at the McDowell County Animal Shelter, located at 3751 N.C. 226 S. Adoption rates are $65 for dogs, puppies, cats and kittens and includes a mandatory spaying or neutering, rabies vaccination and medical examination by one of the county’s participating veterinarians. Call 652-6643 for more information, or visit the shelter on Facebook. New hours for the shelter are as follows: Monday: Closed; Tuesday, Wednesday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Thursday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sunday: Closed.

