Mercy Fund Animal Rescue of Marion has many precious pets for families or individuals to adopt. The mission is to save the lives of stray and unwanted animals and place them into good, forever, loving homes. It a foster-based rescue dedicated to saving the lives of all animals including sick, injured and old. To find out more information about the rescue or to adopt an animal, email mercyfund@yahoo.com or visit them on Facebook. An online application is available at petfinder.com.
Just In
Pets of the Week for McDowell
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that Richelle Bailey, who worked in office administration and as the public information…
- Updated
Do you know this guy? Are you this guy?
- Updated
McDowell County has a 15-year master plan to better market the local community as a destination for tourists, complete with proposed improveme…
- Updated
McDowell County has a 15-year master plan to better market the local community as a destination for tourists, complete with proposed improveme…
- Updated
The McDowell County Health Department reported Monday that 102 additional McDowell County residents had tested positive for COVID-19 and two m…
- Updated
Beginning this week, the McDowell County Health Department will make appointments for those who are eligible to receive a Pfizer vaccine booster.
- Updated
A Marion man with a long criminal history is now in prison for decades following drug trafficking convictions earlier this summer, authorities…
- Updated
A new community art project that was inspired by the hopes and dreams of McDowell residents will soon be sent to Raleigh for a special exhibit.
- Updated
The McDowell County Health Department reported Tuesday that 57 additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for COVID -19 and thr…
- Updated
A Marion man lost his life in a single-vehicle accident late Sunday night.