Pets of the Week for McDowell

Mercy Fund Animal Rescue, of Marion, has many precious pets for families or individuals to adopt. The mission is to save the lives of stray and unwanted animals, and place them into good, forever, loving homes. Mercy Fund is a foster-based rescue dedicated to saving the lives of all animals including sick, injured and old. To find out more information about the rescue, or to adopt an animal, email mercyfund@yahoo.com, or visit them on Facebook. An online application is available at petfinder.com.
