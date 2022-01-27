Mercy Fund Animal Rescue of Marion has many precious pets for families or individuals to adopt. The mission is to save the lives of stray and unwanted animals and place them into good, forever, loving homes. It’s a foster-based rescue dedicated to saving the lives of all animals including sick, injured and old. To find out more information about the rescue or to adopt an animal, email mercyfund@yahoo.com or visit the group on Facebook. An online application is available at petfinder.com.
Pets of the Week for McDowell
