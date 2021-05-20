Mercy Fund Animal Rescue, of Marion, has many precious pets for families or individuals to adopt. The mission is to save the lives of stray and unwanted animals, and place them into good, forever, loving homes. Mercy Fund Animal Rescue is a foster-based rescue dedicated to saving the lives of all animals including sick, injured and old. To find out more information about the rescue, or to adopt an animal, email mercyfund@yahoo.com, or visit it on Facebook. An online application is available at petfinder.com.
Just In
Pets of the Week for McDowell
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A passenger in vehicle stopped at a license checkpoint faces drug charges, authorities said Monday.
- Updated
Following the lead of the CDC and Gov. Roy Cooper’s order, Marion Mayor Steve Little has rescinded his mayoral face mask mandate, which has be…
- Updated
At the corner of South Main and West Henderson streets, a new eatery is creating quite a stir in downtown Marion. Since it opened a few weeks …
- Updated
A house on Veterans Drive in Marion is heavily damaged from a fire Wednesday night.
- Updated
The gas panic gripping North Carolina over the past few days has plunged many people into a desperate search for stations that are open — and …
- Updated
A woman snatched the keys to an SUV, drove away from the vehicle’s owner and ended up in a chase with a deputy, authorities said Monday.
- Updated
Marion lawyer Krinn Evans announced recently he will run as a Republican candidate for district attorney of McDowell and Rutherford counties.
- Updated
Lately, the drive between McDowell and Buncombe counties is taking longer than usual, especially on the weekends, because of work taking place…
- Updated
Angela McClellan of Marion did a double-take after her $5 ticket revealed a $250,000 top prize.
Among the many standouts in the MTCC Class of 2021, few can match the exceptional performance, breadth of studies and involvement in extra-cur…