These pets are available at the McDowell County Animal Shelter, located at 3751 N.C. 226 S. Adoption rates are $65 for dogs, puppies, cats and kittens and includes a mandatory spaying or neutering, rabies vaccination and medical examination by one of the county’s participating veterinarians. Call 652-6643 for more information, or visit them on Facebook. New hours for the shelter are as follows: Monday: CLOSED; Tuesday, Wednesday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Thursday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sunday: CLOSED.
Just In
Pets of the Week for McDowell
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A doctor with offices in Morganton, Marion and Lenoir pleaded guilty Friday to assault on a female. He originally had been charged with three counts of sexual battery.
- Updated
Authorities are seeking a couple accused of trafficking in drugs, then going on the run and leaving four children behind.
- Updated
A McDowell student faces charges after a search turned up synthetic marijuana, a BB gun and a pocket knife, authorities said Wednesday.
A Marion man faces charges in connection with two break-ins, authorities said Friday.
- Updated
A Nebo man was sent to prison after a jury convicted him on drug-related charges.
The Hardest Walk: Hikes, research uncover the history of a World War II bomber crash in the Blue Ridge Mountains
- Updated
The Pratt and Whitney R-1830 Twin Wasp, 1200 horsepower, 14-cylinder, radial engine was throttled back to its cruising speed of about 175 mph.
- Updated
Update (Sunday, March 28) -- Robert Gouge has been located unharmed.
- Updated
Note: This is the introduction to a story by Jim Williams. Click here for Jim's story.
COLLETTSVILLE — A Morganton man received a felony charge after he admitted to shooting a dog Sunday, something he claimed was in self-defense.
- Updated
Jordon Frisbee’s heroic actions on Feb. 6 last year earned him the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office Employee of the Year for 2020.