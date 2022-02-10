Mercy Fund Animal Rescue of Marion has many precious pets for families or individuals to adopt. The mission is to save the lives of stray and unwanted animals and place them into good, forever, loving homes. It’s a foster-based rescue dedicated to saving the lives of all animals including sick, injured and old. To find out more information about the rescue or to adopt an animal, email mercyfund@yahoo.com or visit the group on Facebook. An online application is available at petfinder.com.
Just In
Pets of the Week for McDowell
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A Marion woman was killed in a single-car wreck on Sugar Hill Road on Tuesday morning, officials said.
- Updated
During the Christmas season last year, a McDowell County resident reportedly saw bright lights in the night sky.
- Updated
One of Marion’s most beloved restaurants is serving its popular nachos, tacos and quesadillas at a new and bigger location with some added fea…
- Updated
CONNELLY SPRINGS — A woman who has been on Homeland Security Investigation’s radar for drug trafficking has been charged a 10th time in less than three years on drug charges.
- Updated
UPDATE: Monday, Feb. 7: The missing teen has been found. The sheriff's office thanks the public for assistance.
- Updated
CHARLOTTE – A former Old Fort man and three Asheville men have been indicted in connection with the break-in of a Western North Carolina gun d…
- Updated
Editor’s Note: Ginny Rhodes is the sister of the subject of this story, Whitney Moore.
- Updated
The North Carolina Court of Appeals has ruled a defendant received a fair trial in McDowell County after he was found guilty of felony larceny…
- Updated
The daughter of a Marion police officer is stepping up to help raise money for her father’s colleague who was injured in a fiery crash this pa…
- Updated
On Tuesday, McDowell County officials and Duke Energy representatives took part in a groundbreaking ceremony for a new recreation park next to…