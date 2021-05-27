Day One Animal Rescue is a nonprofit, no-kill animal rescue working to save animals from neglect and euthanasia in McDowell County and surrounding areas. Day One operates a pet supply shop in Marion, and all proceeds go to animal rescue. Day One is always in need of donations, volunteers, fosters and adopters to help them save lives. For more information, email dayoneanimalrescue@gmail.com or call 559-2777. The shop is at 1101 Baldwin Ave. in Marion.
Pets of the Week for McDowell
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Two Marion women are accused of abusing a child, authorities said Friday.
- Updated
Patrick “Duke” Hill is no stranger to McDowell County, having moved here when he was 7-years old.
- Updated
A Marion man has been charged following a fire earlier this month that destroyed a home and killed a dog, authorities said Monday.
- Updated
A Marion man faces drug and gun charges after attempting to avoid a license checkpoint, authorities said Friday.
- Updated
McDowell County Health Department and Emergency Services have made the decision to close the mass vaccination site for COVID-19 at Grace Commu…
- Updated
McDowell Technical Community College introduced a new program this week which effectively eliminates one of the most significant barriers to c…
A special campaign held by a popular Christian radio station has raised a total of $440,000 for seven faith-based pregnancy care centers inclu…
- Updated
A Marion woman faces several charges following a medical call, authorities said Wednesday.
- Updated
A couple on the run from local drug charges for weeks is in the McDowell County jail after being apprehended earlier this month in Atlanta.
Mercy Fund Animal Rescue, of Marion, has many precious pets for families or individuals to adopt. The mission is to save the lives of stray an…