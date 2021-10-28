Rusty’s Legacy is seeking foster homes to help save dogs from the McDowell County Shelter. In an effort to keep our county shelter a no-kill facility, we need families willing to foster dogs from the shelter. The dogs will be taken into Rusty’s Legacy as soon as shelter space or transport comes open. Rusty’s Legacy will provide all shots, food and anything else the foster would need. Most foster commitments are two to four weeks. For more information, call Rusty’s Legacy at 828-460-3190 or email rustyslegacync@aol.com. To adopt dogs, visit petfinder.com or call Rusty’s Legacy at the phone number above.
Pets of the Week for McDowell
