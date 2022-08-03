Pedestrian hit by vehicle on U.S. 221 South of Marion

A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on U.S. 221 South in Marion on Wednesday and was transported to Mission Hospital in Asheville.

The incident occurred Wednesday at 3:22 p.m. on U.S. 221 South in front of the Super 8 Motel. McDowell EMS transported the patient to Mission Hospital Trauma Center in Asheville with serious injuries. U.S. 221 South is back open at this time, according to a news release.

The agencies on the scene were McDowell EMS, Glenwood Fire Department, McDowell Rescue, N.C. Highway Patrol and Marion Police Department.

Marion police officers are investigating this incident. Further information was not available as of Wednesday evening.