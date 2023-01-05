Pedestrian hit by vehicle in southern McDowell

A Union Mills woman was hit by a vehicle on Wednesday while she was walking on U.S. 64 in southern McDowell County.

At 6:16 p.m. Wednesday, emergency personnel responded a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. The incident happened on U.S. 64 near N.C. 226 South. One patient was airlifted by MAMA to Mission Hospital Trauma Center in critical condition, according to Emergency Services Director William Kehler.

Agencies on the scene included McDowell EMS, Dysartsville Fire Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol.

First Sgt. J.E. Reid with the N.C. Highway Patrol said the injured pedestrian is Margaret White, 73, of Union Mills. She was walking in the roadway and wearing dark clothing.

Brent Foster, 42, of Rutherfordton was driving west on U.S. 64 when his vehicle hit White, according to Reid.

As of Thursday morning, no charges were listed but that could change later, Reid added.