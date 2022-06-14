Participants earn medals in 2022 McDowell Senior Games

Recently, senior athletes, performers and artists took part in the 2022 McDowell Senior Games and came away with medals for their achievements.

This was the first Senior Games since 2019. The events were not held in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2022 Senior Games kicked off the last week of April with the SilverArts Show Case and Follies. It continued for the next three weeks with all the sports events and ended on May 26 with the awards ceremony. Gold, Silver and Bronze Stars, along with a medal, were given out.

The following are the results from the 2022 Senior Games. They are listed with the participants first, followed by their age group, sports or performance or craft and where they placed.

Betty Anderson: 75-79 age group, quilting (hand stitched) 2.

Randy Barts: 65-69 age group, pickleball singles 2, pickleball doubles 1, pickleball mixed doubles 2.

Joe Borg: 75-79 age group, softball throw 1, football throw 1, bocce 2, 50-meter dash 1, standing long jump 1, running long jump 1, table tennis singles 1, cornhole, 2, horseshoes 1, shuffleboard 2

Kathleen Borg: 70-74 age group, softball throw 3, football throw 3, standing long jump 2, running long jump 3, pickleball singles 1, pickleball doubles 1, pickleball mixed doubles 1, table tennis singles 2, cornhole 3, horseshoes 3, shuffleboard 1.

Dean Buff: 80-84 age group, basketball shooting 1, 200-meter dash 3, cornhole 2, 100-meter dash 3, 50-meter dash 3, shot put 2, discus throw 1, golf 1, badminton singles 1.

Anne Burnette: 90-94 age group, shuffleboard 1.

Johnny Burnette: 60-64 age group, bowling singles 1, bowling doubles 1, bowling mixed doubles 1, horseshoes 1, shuffleboard 3, cornhole 2.

Steve Burns: 80-84 age group, table tennis singles 2, checkers 1, line dancing small group 1.

Gary Carter: 55-59 age group, bowling singles, bowling doubles, bowling mixed doubles 2.

Faye Conner: 75-79 age group, SilverStriders Fun Walk 1, bocce 2, table tennis singles 1, checkers 2, nustep 3, line dancing small group 1.

Ruby Foster: 80-84 age group, oil 2.

Marcia Freeman: 70-74 age group, bowling doubles 1, bowling singles 1, bowling mixed doubles 1.

Frances Greene: 80-84 age group, SilverStriders fun walk 1, softball throw 1, football throw 1, bocce 1, checkers 1, nustep 1, shuffleboard 1, badminton doubles 1, croquet 1, bowling singles 1, bowling doubles 1, cornhole 2.

Beth Hall: 55-59 age group, softball throw 1, pickleball singles 1, pickleball doubles 1, pickleball mixed doubles 1, table tennis singles 1.

Michael Harrison: 70-74 age group, bocce 1, golf 1.

Jean Honeycutt: 70-74 age group, watercolor 2, poem 1, comedy/drama solo 2.

Tamara Houser: 60-64 age group, photography-digital 1.

Timothy Ivy: 60-64 age group, coloring 1, SilverStriders fun walk 1, basketball shooting 1, softball throw 1, football 1, bocce 1, croquet 2, cornhole 1, horseshoes 3, shuffleboard 2.

Joyce Jacobs: 75-79 age group, checkers 3, dance solo 1, line dancing small group 1.

Cathy Laws: 60-64 age group, softball throw 1, football throw 1, bocce 1, basketball shooting 1, table tennis singles 1, checkers 1, cornhole 1, horseshoes 1, shuffleboard 1, nustep 1, croquet 1, bowling singles 1, bowling doubles 1, billiards 1, bowling mixed doubles 1.

Ruth Laws: 90-94 age group, bocce 1, checkers 1, nustep 1, croquet 1, bowling singles 1, bowling doubles 1, cornhole 1, horseshoes 1, shuffleboard 2.

Jerry Ledford: 80-84 age group, softball throw 1, football throw 1, cornhole 3.

Marie Ledford: 75-79 age group, cornhole 3.

George Lipe: 80-84 age group, billiards 1.

Dale Lloyd: 70-74 age group, sculpture 1.

Paul Lloyd: 75-79 age group, golf 1.

Lora Loftin: 60-64 age group, photography-digital 3.

Gerald Lyons: 70-74 age group, bowling singles 1, bowling doubles 2, bowling mixed doubles 1.

Bobby Martin: 65-69 age group, golf 1, bowling singles 1, bowling doubles 1, bowling mixed doubles 1.

Sharyn Matson: 65-69 age group, comedy/drama solo 1.

Diane Meyer: 70-74 age group, photography-digital 2.

Linda Moore: 70-74 age group, acrylics 1, oil 3, watercolor 1, pastels 1.

David Myers: 60-64 age group, chess 1, pickleball singles 1, table tennis singles 1, checkers 1, croquet 1, cornhole 3, horseshoes 2, shuffleboard 1.

John Nuttall: 65-69 age group, 50-yard freestyle 1, 50-yard breaststroke 1, 100-yard freestyle 1, 500-yard freestyle 1, pickleball singles 1, pickleball doubles 2, pickleball mixed doubles 1, table tennis singles 1, checkers 1.

Judy Patton: 70-74 age group, SilverStriders Fun Walk 1, basketball shooting 1, softball throw 2, football throw 1, bocce 3, 1500-meter power walking 2, croquet 1, cornhole 1, horseshoes 2, shuffleboard 3, discus throw 1, pickleball singles 2, pickleball doubles 1, pickleball mixed doubles 2, table tennis singles 1, badminton doubles 1, 200-meter dash 1, 100-meter dash 1, 50-meter dash 2, standing long jump 1, running long jump 2, shot put 1.

Charlotte Pike: 85-89 age group, SilverStriders Fun Walk 1, softball throw 1, football throw 1, croquet 2, cornhole 2.

Clifford Poteat: 70-74 age group, woodworking 1, softball throw 1, football throw 1, bocce 2, cornhole 1.

Gladys Poteat: 70-74 age group, crocheting 1, plastic canvas 1, bocce 1.

Betty Prebor: 80-84 age group, oil 1, watercolor 3, life experiences 1, standing long jump 1, running long jump 1, shot put 1, discus throw 1, cornhole 1, horseshoes 1.

Larry Ramsey: 75-79 age group, golf 2.

Jewell Randolph: 85-89 age group, SilverStriders Fun Walk 1, softball throw 2, football throw 2, bocce 1, standing long jump 1, shot put 1, cornhole 1, horseshoes 1, shuffleboard 1, discus throw 1, table tennis singles 1, badminton doubles 1, croquet 1, bowling singles, bowling doubles 1.

Nellie Randolph: 75-79 age group, quilting (hand stitched) 1.

Janet Reese: 70-74 age group, softball throw 1, football throw 2, bocce 2, 1500-meter power walking 1, 50-meter dash 1, running long jump 1, horseshoes 1, shuffleboard 2, pickleball singles 3, pickleball doubles 1, nustep 2, badminton doubles 1, croquet 2, cornhole 2.

Patsy Renfro: 60-64 age group, quilting (machine stitched) 3.

Teresa Schism: 65-69 age group, quilting (machine stitched) 1.

Victoria Searcy: 80-84 age group, acrylics 3.

David Setzer: 80-84 age group, softball throw 3.

John Sigmon: 85-89 age group, SilverStriders Fun Walk 1, basketball shooting 1, softball throw 1, football throw 1, bocce 1, standing long jump 1, cornhole 1, horseshoes 1, shuffleboard 1, running long jump 1, shot put 1, discus throw 1, table tennis singles, bowling singles 1.

Brenda Sills: 75-79 age group, checkers 1, nustep 2, cornhole 2, horseshoes 1, shuffleboard 1.

Sandra Smith: 60-64 age group, acrylics 2.

Floyd Styles: 55-59 age group, bowling singles 2, bowling doubles 2, bowling mixed doubles 1.

Sarita Styles: 55-59 age group, bowling doubles 1, bowling mixed doubles 1, bowling singles 1.

James Tanner: 80-84 age group, billiards 2.

James Taylor: 80-84 age group, basketball shooting 2, softball throw 2, football throw 2, bocce 1, 1500-meter power walking 1, 200-meter dash 1, shuffleboard 1, table tennis singles 1, checkers 2, nustep 1, croquet 1, cornhole 1, horseshoes 1, 100-meter dash 2, 50-meter dash 2, standing long jump 1, running long jump 2, shot put 3, discus throw 3.

Eddie Toney: 70-74 age group, SilverStriders Fun Walk 1, checkers 1, nustep 1.

Richard Tuttell: 65-69 age group, short story 1, vocal solo 1.

Eugene Venton: 75-79 age group, bocce 1, croquet 1, cornhole 1, horseshoes 2, shuffleboard 1.

Yonna Venton: 75-79 age group, crocheting 2, bocce 3, croquet 1, cornhole 1, shuffleboard 2.

John Wells: 75-79 age group, pickleball singles 1, pickleball doubles 1, pickleball mixed doubles 1.

Opal Woody: 85-89 age group, quilting (machine stitched) 2, small quilting 1.

Diane Ylitalo: 75-79 age group, softball throw 1, bocce 1, shot put 1, discus throw 1, nustep 1, croquet 2, horseshoes 2, shuffleboard 3.

Jim Young: 80-84 age group, football throw 1, 1500-meter power walking 2, 200-meter dash 2, 100-meter dash 1, 50-meter dash 1, standing long jump 2, running long jump 1, shot put 1, discus throw 2.

Patrick Young: 50-54 age group, chess 1, billiards 1.