Parade of Lights set for Friday evening in McDowell

The McDowell Fire and Rescue Association, in partnership with Lowes Home Improvement, will have the annual Parade of Lights of emergency vehicles in McDowell County on Friday evening. This event kicks off October as Fire Prevention Month.

The lineup of emergency vehicles will take place at Old Fort Elementary School on Friday at 6 p.m. The parade will start at 6:30 and it will travel through Old Fort then onto U.S. 70 and end at approximately 7 p.m. at Lowes Home Improvement in Marion, according to a news release.

But that is not the end of the event.

After all the emergency vehicles are parked, they will be on display for everyone to see and be able to talk to the emergency personnel who protect the people of McDowell County.

This year, there will be a food truck at Lowes so attendants can get something to eat. Also, the McDowell Fire and Rescue Safety House will be there. This is a state-of-the-art home on wheels that replicates everything in a home pertaining to fire safety.

Kids will be able to go into this house and learn about fire safety and how to exit a house that is on fire.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency, the National Fire Incident Reporting System and the National Safety Council released these facts:

- One civilian fire-related death occurs every 144 minutes or a little over every two hours.

- In 2018, 82 firefighters died while on duty.

- Home fires account for 92% of civilian fire deaths.

- On average, seven people die in a fire a day.

- House fires cause an average of 2,620 civilian deaths each year.

- The majority of home fire deaths are caused by smoke inhalation.

- Every year 500 children (14 and younger) are killed by fire.

- More than 50% of children ages 5 and younger die while asleep during a fire.

“This is one of the most important things we want the public to visit with their children so in the event of a fire all will know what to do and how to escape a burning building,” reads a statement from the McDowell Fire and Rescue Association. “Saving lives is the top priority of the association. This is a great way to spend some time with the family, teach your children about fire safety, meet your local responders, see some pretty cool equipment, and the best part is the event is free.”

For more information, visit the Facebook page for the McDowell Fire and Rescue Association: https://www.facebook.com/mcdowellfra