Packing it in: New mini packer enhances city recycling program

City of Marion recycling customers may have noticed a new piece of equipment picking up their recyclables.

In January, the City of Marion received a new 8-yard mini packer that has more than quadrupled the hauling capacity of the city’s old recycling vehicle and helped improve the efficiency of the recycling program.

The vehicle cost the city $104,711.16. Part of that cost was covered by a $20,000 COVID-19 Relief Grant from the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality.

The grant was awarded to the city, because the new truck would expand the city’s recycling hauling capacity while also protecting staff from possible exposure to COVID-19.

The mini packer’s added capacity helps city workers make fewer trips to the county recycling center, which in turn limits the number of times workers may be around individuals from outside their department who may have COVID-19.

The new vehicle not only offers additional hauling space, but it also ensures that recyclables stay in the recycling vehicle, because the packer unit is totally enclosed. It also adds an extra element of safety for workers, since it is designed specifically for this kind of pickup.