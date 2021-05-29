Oyster mushrooms can be found at the Tailgate Market

There are mushrooms at the Marion Tailgate Market. Last week, there were beautiful oyster mushrooms. Stop by and get some for your family.

The Market is open 3 to 6 p.m. every Tuesday. Pick up lettuce and onions, micro greens, quail and duck eggs and other early spring veggies. Get a loaf of fresh bread, herb bread, jams, jellies and sauces. Don’t forget fried pies.

No cash is not a reason to miss the Market. Marion Tailgate Market accepts cards; credit, debit and EBT. EBT/SNAP users can use Market Fresh Bucks to double up to $40 to provide additional funds for fresh, seasonal items to supplement their Food and Nutrition Income.

The Market is located at the parking lot at the intersection of Henderson and Logan streets.

For more Market information, call 652-2215. Watch for weekly updates on Facebook Marion Tailgate Market. Check out the brand new Marion Tailgate Market Website.

This pan fried oyster mushroom recipe is a simple, delicious way to prepare oyster mushrooms.

Pan fried oyster mushrooms

2 tablespoons olive oil