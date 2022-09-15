Owner of potbellied pig in Marion 'extremely satisfied’ with city’s action

Last week, the Marion City Council agreed to change the rules so people in Marion can keep a potbellied pig as a pet. And the owner of the animal that resulted in this action is happier than a pig in mud about it.

Eli Ramos of 569 East Oak St. received a civil citation from the city earlier this year for keeping a potbellied pig on his property. Ramos came before council to appeal the citation during the July 19 meeting.

At that time, council asked staff to collect data from surrounding cities to see how potbellied pigs were dealt with in those municipalities.

Other cities and towns are taking a new look at their rules for keeping animals like potbellied pigs, which are more like a pet than livestock. Advocates for these small pigs said they should be considered more of a companion instead of a food source.

City Clerk/Public Information Officer Landdis Hollifield conducted research, which showed that five of the 12 cities did not allow swine of any kind within their municipal limits. Seven of the 12 cities did allow for swine in some cases, but had specific acreage requirements, setback and cleanliness standards for those that had potbellied pigs. Many of these cities also limited each household to only one potbellied pig.

After hearing the research, council members advised staff to come up with an ordinance that would allow for one potbellied pig per household if setback requirements and cleanliness requirements were met. At the August meeting, Council Member Don Ramsey made a motion that there should be a required 50-foot separation between potbellied pig enclosures and dwellings. Other council members also recommended that closure be required of owners of potbellied pigs and that cleanliness requirements be put into place.

Council voted in August to unanimously suspend Ramos' civil citation and directed staff to present an amended ordinance at a future meeting, which would amend the city's current animal ordinance and allow for one potbellied pig per residence if the requirements for keeping such an animal were met.

Last week at the first September meeting, the City Council adopted the new rules for potbellied pigs.

Under the new rules, residents of Marion can now have a potbellied pig under the certain conditions:

• No more than one miniature potbellied pig kept as a household pet is allowed per property. Pigs kept as livestock are not permitted.

• Potbellied pigs must be kept in an enclosure, which must be clean and provide adequate shelter, water and food.

• Enclosures must be kept at least 50 feet away from any dwelling and at least 10 feet away from adjoining property lines. If the 10-foot setback from property lines cannot be met, the pig owners must submit letters of support to the City from the owners of property within 10 feet of a pig enclosure, in order to be considered for a waiver to this condition.

• Potbellied pig owners must register their pig with the city annually and pay any fees set in the city fee and rate schedule. The current registration fee for this is $25.

• A potbellied pig cannot weigh more than 120 pounds.

• Potbellied pigs are only allowed on residentially zoned properties containing no more than one single-family residential house. They are not permitted on multi-family residential, commercial, office and institutional, industrial or other properties.

Now that the rules are changed, Ramos said to The McDowell News he is very happy with the decision by the City Council. His pet pig is named Petunia and it has been a part of his household for seven months.

“We are extremely satisfied with the results of the ruling that allows us to keep our pet pig Petunia, which we've had now for seven months and love as one of our own,” he said to The McDowell News.

Petunia gets along real well with the other pets at the Ramos home.

He added that Petunia has “grown on our hearts and the hearts of her friends,” which include a pet peacock Sir Lancelot and the two Great Danes, named Mirage and Phoenix.

“She is loving and full of personality and we do not take this gift we received lightly,” said Ramos of Petunia. “We would like to thank the leaders of McDowell County and all of the people who came and supported us.”

Phoenix, one of the Great Danes, was fixed and never had any puppies. So Phoenix is quite protective of Tuna, which is the pig’s nickname, said Ramos.