Saturday morning, an overturned tractor-trailer blocked both the eastbound and westbound lanes of Interstate 40 on Old Fort Mountain. The wreck happened near mile marker 72 on the interstate near Old Fort. Travel delays are expected in this area Saturday morning, according to a news release.
PHOTO BY ALPO PORTELLI
PHOTO BY ALPO PORTELLI
