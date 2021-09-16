Overmountain Men re-enactors to hold special event at Mineral Museum

The National Park Service announced plans for the 2021 Overmountain Day on the Blue Ridge Parkway.
The event takes place Saturday, Sept. 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., on the grounds of the Museum of North Carolina Minerals near Milepost 331. The event is free and open to the public, according to a news release.
This family friendly event will feature frontier craft and skill demonstrations and hands-on learning opportunities throughout the day, including candle-making and fire-starting using flint and steel. The public can learn about the American Revolution in the Blue Ridge Mountains from park staff and volunteers as they walk through an open-air, re-created encampment.
To promote staff and visitors’ safety, masks are required outdoors when social distancing is not possible, and at all times when inside the museum building, regardless of vaccination status.
The event commemorates the September 1780 passage of an army of patriots from the surrounding mountain region fighting for independence, on their way to the Battle of King’s Mountain. The journey of these Overmountain Men, as they were called, through the mountain gaps in this area, turned the tide of the American Revolution, according to the news release.
On Friday, Sept. 17, park staff will also premiere newly developed video content on the park website to help virtual visitors connect to this important story. New virtual content includes traditional games and demonstrations of weaving and other lifeways.
Later in the month, there will be more events in McDowell County with the Overmountain Men re-enactors.
On the evening of Tuesday, Sept. 28, the OVTA re-enactors will have a 7 p.m. program and meal at the Orchard at Altapass. They will continue through Gillespie Gap north of Marion and later encamp at Historic Carson House.
On Thursday, Sept. 30, students from McDowell County schools will come to Historic Carson House all day and learn more about this chapter in history. An evening program will take place at Historic Carson House starting at 6 p.m.
The OVTA events will continue in Burke, Rutherford and Polk counties from late September through early October. They will come to a conclusion with the traditional wreath laying ceremony at Kings Mountain National Military Park on Thursday, Oct. 7.
More information about the Overmountain Men’s campaign through southern Appalachia, as well as virtual content developed for the online 2020 event is available now on the park’s website.