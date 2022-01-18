Organizer: Friday’s food-packing event in McDowell a big success

Within a week, Paul and Tim’s initial contribution of $5,000 had been multiplied to $15,000, which was enough to hold a food-packing day in Marion on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. Thank you!

From the first packing day in 2017 and every one since, Mike Conley of The McDowell News, and who is also a member of the Marion Rotary Club, has been very instrumental in promoting the food packing in our area. Thank you!

Nebo Crossing Church has the ideal facility to pack the food: with a loading dock, forklift, tons of space, a lobby with multiple TV screens to watch training videos, and a huge parking area. Bob Ritter, pastor of Nebo Crossing, told Chip they could use their facility any time. Bob was disappointed that he would be out of town on Friday, Jan. 14; Kristen Waddle and the entire staff at Nebo Crossing were extremely helpful in preparing for the food packing and taking care of needed items that came up throughout the day. Thank you!

David Likens, principal, and the staff and students of Nebo Crossing Academy, provided 150 volunteers to pack the food during the first shift: 9 to 11:15 a.m. They also provided much needed manpower and were very instrumental setting everything up 7:30 to 9:00 a.m. Thank you!

