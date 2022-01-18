Organizer: Friday’s food-packing event in McDowell a big success

It only takes a spark to get a fire going.
Tim Mozingo and Paul Withrow are members of a local investment group, called The Wolfpack Investment Club.
Near the end of 2021, Tim was speaking to Paul about their success in growing their investments and indicated a desire to give some of it to those less fortunate. Paul, with an entrepreneur and investor mindset, wanted to use the same principles in giving that he uses in business. He wanted to compound the gift, through matching funds, and contribute to an organization that is frugal with its donations and “makes a little go a long way.”
They determined that they would contribute $5,000.
Paul approached me, as they brainstorm frequently about how to multiply their giving.
I suggested contributing to a food packing day through Servants with a Heart. The cost of the meals is 15 cents per meal: so $15,000 would provide 100,000 meals to be sent to Nicaragua to those in desperate need. I had become acquainted with Servants with a Heart during a trip to Camp Caswell, a Baptist summer camp, in 2017, and had been a part of three packing days: to pack 100,000 meals each day.
My wife Penny and I decided to contribute. Paul’s wife Dana fully supported the project and their daughter, Rachel, said to count her in, and Marcella Silva, a land banking specialist in California, offered to contribute without being asked when hearing about the project.
Within a week, Paul and Tim’s initial contribution of $5,000 had been multiplied to $15,000, which was enough to hold a food-packing day in Marion on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. Thank you!
From the first packing day in 2017 and every one since, Mike Conley of The McDowell News, and who is also a member of the Marion Rotary Club, has been very instrumental in promoting the food packing in our area. Thank you!
Nebo Crossing Church has the ideal facility to pack the food: with a loading dock, forklift, tons of space, a lobby with multiple TV screens to watch training videos, and a huge parking area. Bob Ritter, pastor of Nebo Crossing, told Chip they could use their facility any time. Bob was disappointed that he would be out of town on Friday, Jan. 14; Kristen Waddle and the entire staff at Nebo Crossing were extremely helpful in preparing for the food packing and taking care of needed items that came up throughout the day. Thank you!
David Likens, principal, and the staff and students of Nebo Crossing Academy, provided 150 volunteers to pack the food during the first shift: 9 to 11:15 a.m. They also provided much needed manpower and were very instrumental setting everything up 7:30 to 9:00 a.m. Thank you!
Tracey Widmann, principal of McDowell Academy of Innovation, Lisa Robinson, principal of McDowell Early College (who had to be out of town on Jan. 14), and the staff and students of these two high schools provided over 200 volunteers to pack the food during the second shift: 11:30 a.m. to 1:45 pm. They also helped with the clean-up, which was huge. Billy Cline, of McDowell Early College, was extremely helpful in coordinating the planning for the students to be involved. Thank you everyone!
Pleasant Gardens Baptist Church provided a cookout for lunch, serving approximately 400 people between 11 a.m. to noon. The following people cooked and served the meal: Van Lonon, Tony Mitchell, Thomas Atkinson, Tommy Hendley, Brian and Penny Lonon, Ethan Hester, and Simeon Hester. Van Lonon, Pleasant Gardens Baptist Church treasurer in 2017, was instrumental in influencing the church to sponsor the first food packing day. Thank you!
Jad Brewer, Roger Miller, and Charles Ledford of the Gideons International handed out 285 Bibles to students. They enjoyed interacting with the students and commented on how respectful and appreciative the students were. Toby Talley was a big part of planning the scripture distribution and providing the Bibles. Thank you!
The Marion Rotary Club is very active in community service and raising funds for our community, with this past year’s auction raising $30,000, which will all go directly to meet needs in the community. The following Rotarians participated in the food packing: President Brandi Belke, Past President Alpo Portelli, Jim Williams, Walt Bagwell and Chip Cross. Jim and Walt, also past presidents; and Brandi are on the auction committee, having a major impact on the success of the auction. Alpo is very involved in our local Food Hub. Philip Reed of the Hickory Rotary Club and membership director of Rotary District 7670, is planning to recognize the food-packing day on our district level.
We hope that this exposure to Rotary will lead to even more involvement and support in the future. Thank you!
In preparation for the food-packing day in 2017, we were short of volunteers as the day for packing was approaching. Rob Dempsey, who was visiting Marion from Utah, made a call on a Friday to our local Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
By Monday, 60 people in the church had volunteered; they also provided 80 volunteers to the packing day in 2018. We would not have been able to meet our food-packing goals without them. Roy and Deb Clark, Cliff Blood, and two young men currently serving as missionaries: Elder Rath and Elder Groneman participated in packing food; continuing their church’s support of this great project. Thank you!
Tyrome Rushing drove the truck to bring the supplies here and take the meals back to Charlotte. He got us going. Thank you!
Let’s talk about the Servants with a Heart volunteers and staff who put in a 12-plus hour day to make this happen – talk about dedication. Brandon Faulkner coordinated the event. He unloaded the truck, set up the packing stations, provided the training along with videos, answered questions all day, and organized the cleanup effort. Cynthia Hair set up the packing teams, directed volunteers during set-up, packing, and clean-up; made adjustments to packing stations, and did whatever needed to be done. John Pina has been to all four packing days in McDowell County; he is the energizer bunny going all out to get things done. All three were in constant motion throughout the day. Thank you!
Servants with a Heart was founded by Jeff & Suzanne Yoh in 2011 and is now approaching 22 million meals being distributed. All donations are used entirely to buy and distribute food. What an amazing ministry. Thank you!
If you contributed, participated, or were involved with the food packing in any way, you made a difference. You may never know the impact of your unselfish acts of kindness. There is a high probability your efforts have saved lives. I wish we could list every single person’s name; as you were crucial to the success of this project. As always, the Lord provided us with everything we needed to be successful! Thank you!
Let’s look at the results of the food packing day on Jan. 14, 2022: over 106,000 meals were packed through a wonderful organization dedicated to providing life sustaining meal to those in need: Servants with a Heart, three schools were involved by providing over 350 students and staff, 50 community volunteers participated, Nebo Crossing provided the ideal facility and huge support from their staff, Pleasant Gardens Baptist Church provided a cookout lunch for all the volunteers, The Gideons International handed out 285 Bibles, numerous community volunteers participated, publicity was received through our local newspaper, social media, and throughout our Rotary District; and the following community organizations were represented: Rotary, McDowell Technical Community College, the Wolfpack Investment Club and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Who knows how many food packing days and meals this will lead to in the future? It started because one person was motivated to give, and 400 others joined in with unselfish acts of kindness to make an impact. Thank you!