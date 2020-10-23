Orchard earns grant to help bee population

For more than a century, Deer Park Brand 100% Natural Spring Water has been helping outdoor enthusiasts who love the Blue Ridge and the Appalachian region to stay happy and hydrated as they explore the area.

To help protect the region’s natural resources, both present and future, Deer Park Brand is sponsoring the Blue Ridge Parkway Association to establish a number of sustainability grants that fund important conservation initiatives that benefit member communities and visitors alike. The grants are a part of the Deer Park Brand’s conservation efforts.

The three grant winners stood out for their ability to have meaningful impact on the community and educate and inspire visitors to embrace sustainable practices in their own neighborhoods. The grant recipients and their projects are: