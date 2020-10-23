Orchard earns grant to help bee population

For more than a century, Deer Park Brand 100% Natural Spring Water has been helping outdoor enthusiasts who love the Blue Ridge and the Appalachian region to stay happy and hydrated as they explore the area.
To help protect the region’s natural resources, both present and future, Deer Park Brand is sponsoring the Blue Ridge Parkway Association to establish a number of sustainability grants that fund important conservation initiatives that benefit member communities and visitors alike. The grants are a part of the Deer Park Brand’s conservation efforts.
The three grant winners stood out for their ability to have meaningful impact on the community and educate and inspire visitors to embrace sustainable practices in their own neighborhoods. The grant recipients and their projects are:
• The Orchards at Altapass is a nonprofit organization that works to preserve the regional traditions, culture, and foodways of the Blue Ridge and is one of the most popular spots along parkway. The orchard cultivates more than 25 varieties of heirloom apples -- from Aunt Rachels to York Imperials. At the center of their operations are pollinators -- birds, butterflies and bees. The organization will use proceeds from the grant to add nine hives, bees, gear, and honey gathering equipment, all of which will be used to increase both apple and honey production and further the Orchard’s mission.
• The Haywood Tourism Development Authority will use the grant for two water conservation and sustainability projects in the Pigeon River Watershed of Haywood County that will complement local volunteer initiatives. Haywood TDA will plant native trees and shrubs that will create riparian habitats, support water conservation through erosion mitigation, and provide shade to keep mountain streams cool. The organization will produce beverage coasters for bars and restaurants across the region that will educate visitors how the can conserve water.
• Henderson County Tourism Development Authority will deploy the grant to create a demonstration pollinator garden in the center of the historic Main Street district in downtown Hendersonville that will motivate residents and visitors alike to make simple changes to their own landscapes to help sustain local ecosystems. The garden will incorporate interpretive signage and a larger-than-life bee mural painted by celebrated artist, Matt Willey, as part of “The Good of the Hive” global initiative to inspire actions to help sustain healthy ecosystems.
“Deer Park is passionate about helping people discover the wonder of nature,” said Yumi Clevenger-Lee, EVP and Chief Marketing Officer at Nestlé Waters North America. “As a brand, we are proud to support Blue Ridge Parkway and its members by investing in community organizations that are also helping to preserve the region for people to enjoy today and for generations to come.”
“While the Blue Ridge Parkway remains the most popular national park destination in the country, the Deer Park Brand Sustainability Grants have been helpful during a time when traveling is uncertain,” said Tubby Kubik, Executive Director of the Blue Ridge Parkway Association. “We look forward to continuing to welcome travelers who need an escape and encourage them to leave the areas they visit in better condition than when they arrived.
The Blue Ridge Parkway Association appreciates the partnership with the Deer Park Brand and the brand’s continued efforts to help preserve the region.
