Orchard at Altapass winds up season on Oct. 30

“Before the apples began ripening, we offered a place to watch the barn swallows nest, the train clacking along the tracks, to listen to music, play a game or take a walk, to learn about the heritage of this beautiful area. Of course, most came for the apples and most to U-Pick. They brought their children to show them what an heirloom apple looked and tasted like and where it grew,” said Executive Director Beth Hilton. “That’s what we’re all about. We had a few anxious moments when we didn’t know if the weather would cooperate, but it did. We’re fortunate to have so many apples, so many varieties. It was a good six months, and we’ll spend the next six working on refining and improving the Orchard and the peoples’ experiences here.”