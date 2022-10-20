Orchard at Altapass winds up season on Oct. 30

The Orchard at Altapass pulls down the red barn’s garage doors on the season’s end on Sunday, Oct. 30, marking the end of another successful summer of “saving the good stuff” with apples, games, food and fun and friends reunited or recently welcomed.
It also marks the start of more planning over the winter months. Of course, music will serenade the close — Homegrown will take to the stage on Saturday, Oct. 29.
On Sunday, Sam McKinney, who has had the ear of a grateful audience for years, will melodiously bid the Orchard adieu for another season. Both concerts are from 3-4:30 p.m., free, and open to the public.
“Before the apples began ripening, we offered a place to watch the barn swallows nest, the train clacking along the tracks, to listen to music, play a game or take a walk, to learn about the heritage of this beautiful area. Of course, most came for the apples and most to U-Pick. They brought their children to show them what an heirloom apple looked and tasted like and where it grew,” said Executive Director Beth Hilton. “That’s what we’re all about. We had a few anxious moments when we didn’t know if the weather would cooperate, but it did. We’re fortunate to have so many apples, so many varieties. It was a good six months, and we’ll spend the next six working on refining and improving the Orchard and the peoples’ experiences here.”
People are also reading…
The Orchard at Altapass, 1025 Orchard Road near Spruce Pine at mm 328.3 on the Blue Ridge Parkway, is a not-for-profit working small batch heirloom apple orchard, educational and music venue. Check the Facebook page for winter updates. The Orchard will reopen in May 2023.
For information about the Orchard programs and opportunities, visit www.altapassorchard.org.