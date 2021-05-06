Ready for fun? The Orchard at Altapass opens for the season on Saturday.

Throughout the month of Mary, the Orchard will entertain visitors on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The honeybees are buzzing, trees rustling in the wind, barn swallows swooping, sounds of many feet on the old wood floors in the red barn echoing through the building.

Staff are busily at work in the General Store, smiling and helping visitors, and the crews are in the fields with mowers and weed trimmers.

This year, the model train will stay on track to completion and kids activities will continue to entertain and educate.

Visitors will enjoy local crafts and news products on the shelves along with hot-from-the-oven apple pie (with or without ice cream) and Linda’s fresh fudge work for those with a sweet tooth. In a few weeks, they will be joined by Mr. Bob’s turnovers and “uglies” and fried apple pies from the Farmer’s Wife.

More hives are arriving, the nursery is growing as are the adopted trees from last year and new peach saplings have been planted.

What else at the Orchard this year?