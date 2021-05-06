Ready for fun? The Orchard at Altapass opens for the season on Saturday.
Throughout the month of Mary, the Orchard will entertain visitors on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The honeybees are buzzing, trees rustling in the wind, barn swallows swooping, sounds of many feet on the old wood floors in the red barn echoing through the building.
Staff are busily at work in the General Store, smiling and helping visitors, and the crews are in the fields with mowers and weed trimmers.
This year, the model train will stay on track to completion and kids activities will continue to entertain and educate.
Visitors will enjoy local crafts and news products on the shelves along with hot-from-the-oven apple pie (with or without ice cream) and Linda’s fresh fudge work for those with a sweet tooth. In a few weeks, they will be joined by Mr. Bob’s turnovers and “uglies” and fried apple pies from the Farmer’s Wife.
More hives are arriving, the nursery is growing as are the adopted trees from last year and new peach saplings have been planted.
What else at the Orchard this year?
“Blueberries going from spindly to spectacular, blossoms dropped and replaced by the greenest of leaves, and still the swallows ‘stake their claims’ to rafters in the pavilion, back deck, and front porch,” Kate Groff, marketing manager Orchard at Altapass, said in the announcement.
Protocols remain and will be followed, but the Orchard has stopped holding its breath and is exhaling into a new season of mission-driven programs and music for the people, according to Goff.
In less than a month, two long-time friends of the Orchard and well-known musicians start the free-to-all music season.
Sam McKinney returns to the “stage” in the Olin Hefner Pavilion on June 5, from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.. Randy Flack follows on Sunday, June 6, same time, same space. This season’s musicians are playing in an ersatz venue—roofed but outdoors, with limited sound systems, and limited space. It’s all temporary — a precursor to the renovations that will start on the pavilion later in the season.
The Orchard is a nonprofit working orchard, educational and cultural venue. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday and Sunday through the end of the month, Wednesday-Sunday, June through Oct. 31. For more details, please visit www.altapassorchard.org, our Facebook page, or email information@altapassorchard.org.
“Last year, we entered our second quarter-century at the red barn with as much dedication and determination to ‘Save the Good Stuff’ as on that first day,” Goff said in the announcement. “Those convictions continue this year.”
Be prepared to enjoy the people, music, art, and natural beauty of the Blue Ridge Mountains in Western North Carolina. People friendly. Pet friendly. Easy to get to, hard to leave.