Orchard at Altapass offering two tree programs

The Orchard at Altapass is offering two tree programs this season — Adopt-A-Tree and Sapling Sales.

The Adopt-A-Tree program returns for the third year with 22 Arkansas Black trees up for adoption. Believed to be cultivated in Bentonville, Arkansas, back in the mid-1800s, the Arkansas Black apple is said to be a variety of the Winesap apple and turns a dark ruby-like black when stored before eating. Adoptions are $100 per tree and will be planted with a small plaque of “ownership” in a designated area of the Orchard.

And for the first time, the Orchard will be selling a limited number of saplings at $40 each. Varieties range from early to late ripening, sweet to tart, red and yellow — all heirloom. Seventy-eight trees are available. For a listing of the apples, email information@altapassorchard.org or call the office at 828-765-9531 and leave a message.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday-Sunday through May 31; and Wednesday-Sunday, June through Oct. 31. The Orchard at Altapass is a not-for-profit working orchard, educational center and traditional music venue. Pet friendly. Wheelchair accessible.

The Orchard at Altapass is at 1025 Orchard Road, mile marker 328.3, just north of Spruce Pine on the Blue Ridge Parkway. For more information, visit altapassorchard.org.