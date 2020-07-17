Orchard at Altapass now open Thursday through Sunday

Once again, changes abound at the Orchard at Altapass. Doors of the red barn will now be open from Thursday through Sunday, giving folks another day to spend in the sunshine and along the trails that wind through now colorful, trees laden with not quite ripe apples.
From the 400 in our nursery, not more than two feet tall, to the grand, 100-year old “father trees,” with just enough life in them to keep going and green.
This past weekend, the Orchard was filled (keeping the required physical distance) with folks coming for our first ripe apple of the season, the Yellow Transparent, now completely gone for this year. Also called a Lodi, this heirloom apple may not a great eating apple, but it is great in applesauce.
As most orchards don’t open until fall, the pome was a great summer treat to hold and to be reminded that it grew just a stone’s throw away, down that grassy road. Add in the views, the walking trails, the beautiful weather, and not to forget the homemade fudge, hot apple pie, and the ice cream — it was great fun for all.
The Orchard is located at 1025 Orchard Road near Spruce Pine at mm 328.3 on the Blue Ridge Parkway and is a not-for-profit, 501©(3), working orchard, music, and educational venue. Hours are 10 AM to 5 PM, now open Thursday-Sunday. Family- and pet-friendly. Wheelchair accessible. For information, please visit altapassorchard.org or call 828-765-9531.
