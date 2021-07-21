Orchard at Altapass looking for volunteers to help bring back butterfly garden

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We are breathing new life into Judy’s vision — through the Orchard’s family of supporters to the donation of plants and trees to companies who have offered to help clear the land and remove the heavy overgrowth. What remains are volunteers, ready and willing to give of their time and energy to make it all happen,” said Executive Director Beth Hilton.

Reconstruction is scheduled to begin in August — once a week — with weeding out the old, invasive plants and preparing the soil for new and transplanted flowers. (Of the existing varieties, 10 will remain or be replanted in different garden locations.) Overgrown trees will be limbed, chipped and the ground cleared for expansion.

September will bring path definition, fencing and delivery of new plants that will go in the ground during the cool days of October. (Twenty-one new varieties of plants and trees will be added.) November has colder weather, installation of Judy’s memorial, and completion of the butterfly garden that will blossom in spring.