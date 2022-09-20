Orchard at Altapass introduces Sam McKinney. Overmountain event is coming up.

Sam McKinney has joined the Orchard at Altapass family of employees as its first sustainability coordinator following his two years as a member of the Orchard’s board of directors.

In this position, he will assist with planning and implementing development strategies, which will support operations and mission-focused programs. He’ll network with area communities to create opportunities to engage with and understand the Orchard’s importance to protect, preserve and educate about this region and its people.

Sam has lived in the area all his life and spent the last five years at Baxter Healthcare, leaving as interim supervisor.

“Growing up in Altapass, the Orchard was a big part of my early life. Charlie McKinney, who originally owned and lived on orchard property, and is still the subject of “heyride” storytelling, was my sixth great-grandfather. My great uncle Deward Hefner managed the Orchard in the 1940s-'50s, and my grandfather picked apples there as a teenager,” McKinney said. “To be able to continue my family’s legacy of being involved at the Orchard means everything to me.”

Executive Director Beth Hilton said, “Sam, in his role as sustainability coordinator, will assist us in making sound program decisions that will guide us as we become a stronger organization. All of us at the Orchard look forward to working with him as we move into the future.”

Sam and his fiancée, Kylie Massey, will be married on the Orchard grounds in November.

Overmountain event

The Orchard at Altapass invites the public to the pavilion for a special dinner and presentation by the Overmountain Victory Trail Association on Tuesday, Sept. 27, beginning at 5 p.m. Each year, OVTA members remember the battle that Thomas Jefferson called “the turn of the tide of success.” The firefight that Loyalist militia fought against the British ended 242 years ago on Oct. 7, 1780, at Kings Mountain, South Carolina. But their struggles began in early September when these residents of the Carolina backcountry and Appalachia — Overmountain Men — walked the 330 miles from “home” to Kings Mountain to challenge the Redcoats for independence.

An Orchard-style hand-pulled pork and chicken dinner will be served at 5 p.m., followed by the captivating retelling of the battle at 6 p.m. Cost is $15 per person, $6 under 12. Reservations are required. Email information@altapassorchard or call the office at 828-765-9531 and leave your name and number in your party. Don’t miss this entertaining and educational event.