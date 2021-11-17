Orchard at Altapass focuses on 'Bringing Back the Music'

Renovation has begun the Olin Hefner Pavilion at the Orchard at Altapass.

The first part of the “Bringing Back the Music” project is the construction of a ramp connecting the side walkway of the red barn to the pavilion.

This will eliminate walking into the state road to get from one building to the other. Also, at a width of 5 feet, the ramp will provide smooth wheelchair accessibility between the two venues.

Kameron Combs and It’SawGood Renovation, LLC from Marion are working on this portion of the Phase I construction.

The entire project, a two-year plan to enclose the now roofed only area and add a 10' deck on the field side, got a slow start this past year, as construction costs skyrocketed and availabilities slowed.

A grant from the Community Foundation of Western North Carolina offset the cost of the new walkway. A matching grant from the Blue Ridge National Heritage Area will allow us to begin work on the deck addition later this season.

When fully completed, the pavilion will be enclosed, feature a deck across the back that will showcase the spectacular orchard views, and be connected to the red barn by the walkway.